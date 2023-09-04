Trump dead even with Biden in new poll while he pushes mug shot merch: Live updates
Follow latest updates amid Donald Trump’s criminal cases and 2024 presidential election campaign
Donald Trump’s mug shot
A new poll shows Donald Trump and Joe Biden neck-and-neck among voters nationally.
The new poll, by the Wall Street Journal, also found that 59 per cent of Republican voters say the former president would be their first choice if the GOP primary was today.
“Wow! Ron DeSanctimonious has seen a Polling CRASH like no other. People have gotten to know him. Also, really bad Social Security votes, and would decimate Medicare. That doesn’t play well in America!” Mr Trump boasted on Truth Social.
This comes as Mr Trump could be in hot water over his use of his mug shot to sell merchandise for his political campaign.
Legal experts have warned that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office owns the copyright for the image and so could sue Mr Trump for using it on t-shirts and other merchandise.
Last week, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him in the Georgia election interference case and waived his right to an arraignment.
Some of Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants have also waived their in-person arraignments, while the remainder are still expected to appear for the hearing on Wednesday.
Trump phone interview with right-wing network is so disastrous that people think it was an AI hoax
A right-wing network’s phone interview with Donald Trump went so poorly that social media users are speculating the voice on the line was an AI impersonator.
Real America’s Voice aired an “exclusive” interview with the former president on Thursday - but it didn’t exactly go to plan.
The 17-minute call with hosts John Soloman and Amanda Head was plagued by consistent cut-outs as the stiff voice purported to be Mr Trump shifted dramatically.
Read more:
Trump phone interview is so disastrous that people think it was an AI hoax
Real America’s Voice host insisted call was real - while network is said to be investigating behind the scenes
Trump gloats about continued dominance in GOP primary
Donald Trump offered another jab at his primary rival, Ron DeSantis, on Sunday as the governor continues to appear uncomfortable with punching back at the popular leader of his party.
“Wow! Ron DeSanctimonious has seen a Polling CRASH like no other. People have gotten to know him. Also, really bad Social Security votes, and would decimate Medicare. That doesn’t play well in America!” wrote Mr Trump in a Truth Social-ed statement Sunday evening.
His remarks came following a Wall Street Journal poll finding Mr Trump cleaning up the primary contest with the support of nearly 60 per cent of Republican voters.
Deadline looms for Trump to take Truth Social public
The future of Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform has been thrown into financial purgatory as a company created to help take the ex-president’s social media site public battles with financial regulators and is cited for deceiving investors.
Mr Trump first announced plans to transform his Truth Social enterprise into a publicly-traded company in late 2021. But the effort has stalled time and time again, thanks to near-constant issues including the firing of its former CEO and the arrest of a board member on insider trading allegations.
Now, The Washington Post reports that the transformation faces a key hurdle in the upcoming weeks: a vote by shareholders of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created to take Truth Social public. That vote will determine whether the acquisition company, Digital World, continues the acquisition effort or instead winds down all business and shutters operations.
Dive into the story here:
Deadline looms for Trump to take Truth Social public
Future of ex-president’s social media brand endangered by SEC fight
Biden headed to Philadelphia for Labor Day address
President Joe Biden, who often says he’s the most pro-union president in history, is heading to Philadelphia on Monday for the annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade.
The Democratic president is expected to speak about the importance of unions in the United States and how the economy is recovering from the crippling coronavirus pandemic.
Labor Day, a holiday honoring workers, comes as the U.S. has added jobs and more people have begun looking for work, the most since January, all news Biden is eager to highlight as he seeks reelection in 2024.
Read on...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and is expected to speak about unions' importance
President Joe Biden is heading to Philadelphia for the Tri-State Labor Day Parade
GOP governor offers reality check for both Biden and Trump
The Republican governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, says he is not sure if Joe Biden or Donald Trump will actually be their parties’ respective nominees in 2024.
“Look, I think there’s a good shot that neither of them are actually on that ballot,” Mr Sununu told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
He joined a number of Republican voices questioning whether or not Mr Trump can win in 2024 if Mr Biden runs for re-election.
“I think Trump can very much lose if they winnow it down to one on one,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of issues that are going to come to bear with President Biden over the next year and a lot of opportunity for the Democrats to find another — another candidate. But to the No Labels point, there’s an opportunity there like never before. It would have to be the right candidate. It has to be somebody very energizing, positive.”
WSJ poll has Trump, Biden tied
A new poll from The Wall Street Journal has both parties’ likely 2024 nominees tied in a dead-even heat among voters nationally, with Donald Trump leading by a hair when third-party candidates are included.
It’s a troubling sign for Joe Biden for sure, but one that comes on the heels of other polls indicating that Mr Biden holds slim leads in some key swing states he will need to secure reelection.
But it could also encourage Mr Trump’s supporters at a time when the ex-president is attempting to cement his dominance within the Republican Party and fight off several challengers for the presidential nomination.
Dive into the poll here:
Coming soon to a screen near you...
Yes, the American public (and presumably a sizeable international audience) will be able to gather around their phones, tablets, and flat screens and watch the entirety of Donald Trump’s trial for allegedly attempting to subvert the presidential election in Georgia.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee announced on Thursday that he would allow all hearings and trials in the case to appear on a YouTube stream. The court will operate the stream.
The judge will also allow pool coverage for television, photography and radio, he announced.
Get. The. Popcorn. Ready.
Trump’s Georgia election interference trial will be televised and live streamed
Fulton County judge will allow YouTube stream and pool coverage for television, photography and radio
Former GOP Governor Larry Hogan calls Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘cheerleader for Trump,’ calls on him to drop out
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, has said that there are too many candidates in the Republican primary, and said some should drop out.
“If you don’t make the debate stage, you likely should consider getting out,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “If you’re unwilling to challenge Donald Trump, you should get off the stage.”
He specifically mentioned anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who he called a “cheerleader and fill-in” for the former president who was “applying for a job.”
“If you’re in there running for vice president or you’re trying to be a cabinet secretary or you’re trying to become famous or write a book or get on television, you should get the heck out of the race,” the former governor said. “We need to narrow it down to find a leader who can get the Republican Party back on the right track and that can get us back to winning elections again. And it’s not going to happen with 11 people in the race.”
VOICES: From Donald Trump to CM Punk: is 2023 the year toxic men finally get their comeuppance?
Boris Johnson humiliated? The Proud Boys jailed? Ryan Coogan explains why it’s okay to laugh when bad things happen to bad people...
From Trump to Punk: is 2023 the year toxic men get their comeuppance? | Ryan Coogan
Boris Johnson humiliated? The Proud Boys jailed? Ryan Coogan explains why it’s okay to laugh when bad things happen to bad people
Trump continues to rail against indictments on Truth Social
Donald Trump continue to rail against his indictments, taking to Truth Social on Sunday for his latest rants.
In one post, he wrote:
The Crooked Joe Biden Campaign has thrown so many Indictments and lawsuits against me that Republicans are already thinking about what we are going to do to Biden and the Communists when it’s our turn. They have started a whole new Banana Republic way of thinking about political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that’s where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!
In another post, he wrote:
Has anyone checked the background of Fani Willis, who lets Murderers go free to roam the streets of Atlanta and KILL, but wastes time, energy, and money on LETS GET TRUMP, who has done NOTHING wrong. RINO Governor Brian Kemp has lost control of violent crime in Atlanta, and Fulton County as a whole. To walk the streets is a death sentence, it has NEVER been worse, yet he wants to protect this incompetent prosecutor. Number 1 in violence per capita in U.S. Sad days for the Great State of Georgia!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies