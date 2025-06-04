Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed that America’s swimsuit models were obese during the four years of Joe Biden’s presidency.

During a weekend instalment of Jesse Watters Primetime in which the host and pundit Julie Banderas were discussing the latest Sports Illustrated runway show in Miami, the latter described the event as “a great strip show,” adding archly: “Did you see what they weren’t wearing?”

“This is a strip show?” Watters responded.

“No, it was a Sports Illustrated runway walk, but none of them actually have covered their behinds,” Banderas replied. “But that’s not my issue.”

Jesse Watters discussing the latest Sports Illustrated catwalk show on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime ( Fox News )

Pivoting to discussing model Livvy Dunne, who had performed the splits on the catwalk, the pundit continued: “I don’t have a problem with her because she actually was a gymnast and she actually did compete for the national championships for LSU [Louisiana State University].

“I have competitive gymnast kids, so I respect that she can do a split. I don’t know if doing it in a thong is appropriate.”

From there, Watters began to riff: “Remember back in the Biden era, all of the swimsuit models were obese. This is a good change. This is a healthy change of pace.”

“And it is Sports Illustrated,” Banderas chimed in, without picking him up on the observation.

“They’re athletes. She’s obviously very athletic. I mean, that’s all I was thinking about. Weren’t you? Weren’t you thinking about her athletic ability when she made that turn there? Like right now, you’re probably thinking she’s probably really good at squats.”

“I’m not even looking at the screen,” Watters joked, before challenging Banderas to speculate on the extent of his own athletic prowess.

“How flexible do you think I am? Do you think I could do a straddle?”

This controversial remark is far from a first for Watters.

Recent controversies on his show have included rapper Kid Rock claiming that “ugly a** liberal women” are the reason for America’s declining birthrate and the host himself declaring that “everyone knows” that wearing a Chicago Bulls cap is a signifier that the wearer belongs to the notorious Central American criminal gang MS-13.