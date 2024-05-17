Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It was the immediate reaction for many after hearing of the fight between AOC, MTG and others in Congress on Thursday evening - “Babe wake up a new season of Jerry Springer just dropped,”

The comparison to the infamous rowdy talk show came after the House Oversight Committee on Thursday descended into chaos in a similar fashion to so many of Springer’s episodes. Reps Majorie Taylor Greene, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett all hurled insults during the firery exchange that led to a flood of memes and comments on social media.

“Yeah, what’s better than Jerry Springer shows put on by our own government. Loving it,” one X user wrote.

Others were less than impressed with the way the congresswomen conducted themselves.

“This is embarrassing for all sides of the political spectrum!” one X user said. “Petty, childish, and a total disgrace to women.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was forced to strike two comments from the record on Thursday ( Independent TV )

The moment left many stunned as it goes against traditional decorum seen in the House. That led to the flood of posts, memes and deepfakes all referencing the spat between the three.

“This is the best thing ever happened in the House. Who needs Hollywood concocted fake drama when we have AOC and MTG ready to rumble,’ user Abdi wrote.

“Listen to AOC conveniently turning the Bronx accent on. ‘Oh girl, baby girl, don’t even play!’ Sounds more like a middle school than the floor of Congress. Sad, but amusing,’ X poster Mia wrote.

“So an episode of “Jerry Springer” broke out in Congress, featuring intellectual luminaries like Jasmine Crockett, AOC, and MTG. Congress is filled with utter and complete imbeciles. And, in a representative democracy, that’s our fault,’ conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said.

Even a Senator got in on the discussion, as Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman posted to apologise to the Jerry Springer show.

“In the past, I’ve described the US House as ‘The Jerry Springer Show,’” he posted Friday morning.

“Today, I’m apologizing to ‘The Jerry Springer Show’.”

That didn’t go down well with AOC, who quoted his post and replied:

“I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a “both sides” issue,” she said on X.

“But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one,” she continued. “And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seen during Thursday’s House Oversight Committee ( Independent TV )

It all began when Ms Greene fired back at Ms Crockett for questioning her comments on Judge Juan Merchan in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Ms Greene told the Democrat, sparking outrage from NYC representative AOC.

“How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?” she shouted across the chamber at the Georgia Republican, as chairman James Comer tried to interject ala Springer, in what sparked around an hour of drama C-Span producers might only have dreamed of before. It included AOC telling Ms Greene “oh baby girl, don’t even play” as she objected to Greene attacking a rep’s apperance.

At Thursday’s hearing, Ms Greene was seemingly forced to strike her words from the record, twice, and offered to debate with AOC.

The Democrat refused, with Ms Greene replying: “Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence.”

Eventually the drama subsided and the committee got back to its regularly-scheduled programming.