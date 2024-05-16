Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s defense attorney unleashed a furious line of questions to accuse Michael Cohen of lying about his testimony that he spoke to Mr Trump after finalizing a deal to pay Stormy Daniels hush money in 2016.

Todd Blanche, after spending several hours painting the former “fixer” as a serial liar, raised his voice and screamed from inside the courtroom after grilling him about a pivotal phone call that connected the former president to a conspiracy at the center of the case.

“That’s a lie!” he fumed on Thursday.

Mr Blanche had accused Cohen of calling Mr Trump’s bodyguard to complain about harassing phone calls – not to provide his boss with an update a plan to buy Ms Daniels’ silence.

Cohen appeared unmoved, answering simply that those prank calls were “part” of the conversation.

“Now your memory is that you were testifying truthfully on Tuesday and you had enough time to update Mr Schiller about all the problems you were having with these harassing calls?” Mr Blanche fired back.

“I always run everything by the boss immediately,” Cohen said. “It could’ve just been me saying, ‘everything’s been taken care of, it’s been resolved.’”

This is a developing story