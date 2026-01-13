Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Bessent unhappy with Justice Department’s criminal probe into Jerome Powell: report

Scott Bessent believes the Department of Justice has ‘made a mess’ with its unprecedented investigation into the Fed chair, according to insiders

Io Dodds in San Francisco
Video Player Placeholder
Jerome Powell responds to probe brought by Trump DOJ

Donald Trump's Treasury secretary Scott Bessent has told people close to him that he is unhappy with with the Department of Justice's incendiary prosecution against Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, according to reports.

Powell sparked outrage from both Democrats and Republicans on Sunday evening when he confirmed that the Trump administration had opened a criminal investigation into his past testimony before the U.S. Senate.

In an unprecedented video address, Powell claimed these charges were just a pretext for punishing his refusal to bend to President Trump's personal whims — even as Trump himself claimed to know nothing about the entire affair.

Now, it seems that Trump's own Treasury secretary is worried that the move could unsettle financial markets.

"The secretary isn't happy, and he let the president know," one inside source told Axios.

Video Player Placeholder

The outlet reported that Bessent told Trump late on Sunday night that the investigation had "made a mess" and could be bad for the economy.

CNN echoed that report, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The Independent has asked the Treasury for comment.

The Federal Reserve is the United States's central bank, regulating the printing of new dollars and setting the interest rates on government-backed financial instruments such as Treasury bills.

Although its board of governors is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, the Fed’s month-to-month decisions have been legally independent of both branches of government since at least 1951 — under the theory that monetary policy should be in the hands of financial experts who are empowered to make unpopular decisions for the good of the wider economy.

Video Player Placeholder

But Trump, who first nominated Powell back in 2017, has repeatedly pressured him over the past year to lower interest rates and cut the price of borrowing, publicly saying he would "love to fire his a**."

"This unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration's threats and ongoing pressure," said Powell in his video.

"The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in