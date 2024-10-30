Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A record-breaking Jeopardy! champion announced he’s voting for Kamala Harris this Election Day.

James Holzhauer, 40, has broken several single-game earnings records on the trivia game show Jeopardy! and is the third-highest-earning contestant in the show’s history. He endorsed Harris on Tuesday and urged his followers to vote for the Democratic candidate.

“Your favorite Jeopardy champ wants you to vote for Kamala Harris,” Holzhauer wrote on X. “I also want you to vote for Kamala Harris. Do it for both of us.”

Holzhauer captured the country’s attention in 2019 when he went on a 32-game winning streak. He holds the all-time record for earnings from a single game at $131,127. The 40-year-old also earned all of the top 10 records for single-game winnings, according to the Jeopardy! website.

Other Jeopardy! contestants were quick to weigh in, praising Holzhauer’s announcement.

James Holzhauer, center, called on his X followers to vote for the vice president ( Getty Images )

“If I’m your favorite, listen to James,” former player Kyle Becker posted on X. “If I’m not your favorite, listen to James.”

“I’m a forgettable Jeopardy second-placer, and I approve this message,” Andy Vogl wrote.

Holzhauer has lived in Las Vegas since 2008, making him a resident of a key battleground state.

Harris and her Republican opponent Donald Trump are tied in Nevada at 48 percent, according to the latest Washington Post/Schar School poll. Overall, Harris is just 1.4 points ahead of Trump, according to the latest average of national polls.

With Election Day less than a week away, Harris’s campaign is focusing its time and money on key swing states. In Las Vegas, Harris is launching a 90-second advertisement on the iconic Sphere, which boasts the largest screen in the world on its exterior.

“This is the first time a political campaign has ever activated on the Exosphere,” Harris’s campaign said in a statement. “Both in-person and online, the Sphere will reach millions of voters both in Nevada and across the country.”

Holzhauer isn’t the first famous Jeopardy! champion to endorse Harris. Just one day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, contestant Amy Schneider announced her support for the vice president.

Schneider is the fourth-highest all-time earner in the show’s history and holds the second-longest winning streak of 40 days, coming in behind Ken Jenning’s all-time record of 74 wins.