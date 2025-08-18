Jeanine Pirro turned down the FBI job that went to Dan Bongino, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeanine Pirro, the former Fox News personality serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, reportedly turned down a role working as the number two in the FBI office earlier this year.

Pirro, 74, is a longtime ally of President Donald Trump and was tapped to lead one of the most influential U.S. attorneys’ offices in the country in May after Trump’s previous nominee did not pan out.

But before she ascended to oversee the attorney’s office in the nation’s capital, the administration had offered her a role serving as the deputy FBI director under FBI Director Kash Patel, according to the New York Times.

Ultimately, Pirro declined the role, telling people she was not interested in working for Patel, those familiar with the situation told the Times. Eventually, the former right-wing podcaster and law enforcement officer, Dan Bongino, was given the job.

The Independent has asked the Justice Department and the White House for comment.

Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor and Fox News personality, reportedly turned down a role in the FBI earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Pirro had once unsuccessfully sought in a role in the Justice Department during the president’s first administration. However, she was ultimately passed over. The president reportedly considered Pirro to serve in a federal judgeship role as well – another opportunity that was never formally extended.

Despite losing out on an official role then, Pirro supported the president by consistently praising or defending him on national television. She was even embroiled in a highly publicized legal battle after repeating the president’s lies of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election on Fox News.

Pirro’s reputation transformed over the years from a tough former state prosecutor in New York to a peculiar Fox New personality accused of espousing false information for the sake of protecting Trump.

However, her years-long loyalty to Trump has ultimately paid off, earning her the role in the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After Trump’s former nominee, Ed Martin, failed to materialize – in part due to his blatant partisan language and involvement in controversial groups – the president turned to the Fox News personality.

While Pirro may be most recently remembered for her television career, she has prosecutorial history having served in the district attorney’s office in Westchester County where she notably took on domestic abuse cases. Eventually, Pirro became the district attorney for the county.

Already, Pirro has begun carrying-out her duties as a devotee to the president’s agenda, agreeing to to support his police takeover of the nation’s capital under the claim of outrageous crime – despite waning violent crime rates.