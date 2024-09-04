Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reassures JD Vance he’s actually a ‘really funny’ person

Support truly

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reassured JD Vance that she thinks he's actually a “really funny” person as the Republican VP candidate continues to field the “weird” label and defend his series of controversial comments about women.

Speaking to the Ohio senator on Tuesday, the conservative journalist touched on the poll gap between the Republican and Democratic party tickets, specifically with women voters.

“I guess they do these polls and they say, ‘oh, your favourability isn't as high as Tim Walz's,’ there's a gender gap for your ticket compared to Harris and Walz,” she said.

“How do you go to the undecideds at this point – this shrinking pool of people and convince them that not only are you serious and you're seriously smart, but you're a regular person.”

Ingraham then fawned over Vance, trying to personally vouch for his character by saying she has known him “for a long time” and is actually “really fun”.

“You're really fun, you're really funny, vs the giggle and vibe show that seems to work for a lot of women voters out there,” she added again comparing Vance's popularity with female voters to that of Kamala Harris and her own VP pick Tim Walz.

Laura Ingraham (left) told JD Vance (right) on Tuesday that he is ‘really funny,’ despite what polls suggest ( Fox News )

Vance has been having a tough time proving he is indeed “really funny,” especially after Walz, during his first speech as Harris’ running mate, branded him “weird”.

That buzzword has stuck for the Republican ticket, helped by Vance’s string of gaffes and awkward moments on the campaign trail.

Last month, Vance stopped by a donut shop in August to buy some sugary fried treats for his campaign team at a photo-op in Valdosta, Georgia.

But he seemed to struggle to make conversation with a pair of employees, who did not seem particularly thrilled to see him.

“I’m JD Vance, I’m running for vice president,” he told one worker.

“Okay,” she responded in the cringe encounter.

An earlier blunder had him getting accused of committing “crimes against humanity,” after he tried to crack a joke about Swiss cheese while visiting legendary Philly cheesesteak spot Pat's King of Steaks – which only offers American, provolone, and Cheez Whiz as toppings.

“I don’t like Swiss cheese either, but everybody says it’s insulting,” Vance inquired at the Pat’s register, referring to John Kerry catching flak for asking for Swiss cheese during a 2004 campaign stop at the same joint.

JD Vance struggles to order at donut shop as employee refuses to be seen with him ( C-Span )

Pat’s manager Sammy Garcia told The Philadelphia Inquirer his team “thought it was funny,” but then so did Vance's critics.

“Today, in my beloved city of Philadelphia,” Democrat Philadelphia representative Brendan Boyle posted on X. “JD Vance committed a crime against humanity,” topping off his comment with the hashtag #WorstVPpick.

He has also been unable to shake off headlines for his comments and views of women.

Resurfaced videos and audio have captured Vance, who is married with three children, saying professional women “choose a path to misery” by priotizing their careers over having children, and calling Harris and other Democrats “childless cat ladies.”

This may be a worry for the Republican ticket, as women proved crucial to President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, with Black and suburban women in particular turning out to vote.

Vance’s string of controversies has prompted some to question whether the former president has made a mistake with his running mate choice.

In the latest polling, Harris and Walz are enjoying a 3.3 point lead over Trump and Vance.