A policy advisor for JD Vance allegedly made online posts for many years in which he proclaimed his love of drugs including cocaine, weed and opiates.

An investigation by WIRED found that Aaron Kofsky was behind the Reddit account “PsychoticMammal”, which had also posted specific details that matched his resume and education.

Kofsky’s LinkedIn page lists him as a financial policy advisor working in Vance’s office, with prior experience as a senior legislative assistant and banking legislative assistant. According to Politico he has helped Vance flesh out his opposition to some cryptocurrency regulation among other things.

Kofsky has been linked to the “Psychotic Mammal” Reddit account and similar iterations via his personal email address and other social media profiles on various sites by WIRED.

On Reddit, the account posted earlier this year: “I love coke on its own, mixed with benzos, mixed with opiates (my fav tbh), and even love a line or two after smoking a few bowls. I’d even say that coke is my second favorite drug behind opiates.”

Senator Vance Questions Former DEA Agent On Rising Threat of Nitazenes, with advisor Aaron Kofsky pictured at back right ( Senator JD Vance/ YouTube )

In May 2022, they wrote: “Coke then opiates is always my go-to. I only speedball if I have enough opiates to redose when I’m out of blow.”

Another from nine years ago, rated the user’s drug preferences. “Pot: 10/10 (Been a daily smoker for 6 years),” they wrote, scoring Xanax 8/10 and Cocaine 9/10. “My favorite is probably cocaine and/ or xanax, but I smoke weed daily and do both of the former hardly ever. I love booze too and occasionally blow down some ritalin for big papers.”

In January, “PsychoticMammal” posted a video from a Senate committee hearing in which Vance questions a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent on the increasing use of nitazenes, or manufactured opioids.

Kofsky himself appears in the background.

“Surprising! Politician knows about nitazenes. Ohio Senator JD Vance Asks Witness About Nitzenes. Is it just me, or is this super surprisng? Like I’m just confused how this guy had heard of zenes? I can’t imagine any of his colleagues know anything about them,” the account wrote.

A post on the r/cocaine subreddit by the account PsychoticMammal, which has been linked to Aaron Kofsky ( PsychoticMammal/ Reddit )

A different user commented on the post, pointing out Kofsky and writing, “that dude on the right behind him looks high on something lol.” “PsychoticMammal” replied: “Haha I didn’t notice that guy before. His eyes are def buggin. Maybe snorted some ole white girl beforehand? I’m sure half of congress rails lines.”

Following the WIRED investigation multiple drug-related posts by the account were deleted.

Parker Magid, a spokesperson for Vance’s Senate office, provided a statement to the outlet on behalf of Kofsky.

“Like millions of Americans, I’ve struggled with drug use, which in my case was mostly an attempt to self medicate against the effects of epilepsy and epilepsy medication,” the statement reads.

“I deeply regret posting these comments. I’m not proud of this and I’m embarrassed it’s being publicized in this way, but I am thankful to say that part of my life is behind me.”

The Independent has reached out to JD Vance’s office for further comment on the accusations against Kofsky.