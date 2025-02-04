Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Democratic congresswoman sparked fury in MAGA world after branding Trump a “thug” live on air as she slammed him for purging federal government officials and pardoning January 6 rioters.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas’ 30th Congressional District slated the President’s first two weeks in office telling MSNBC Sunday that she didn’t have “any positive thoughts” on the recent pillaging or “cleansing” of federal employees under Trump and Musk’s DOGE department.

When asked specifically about Trump’s “cleansing” of the Department of Justice, Crockett weighed in: “The DOJ and the people he’s going after were simply doing their jobs, the problem is that Americans thought it was OK to take a full-fledged criminal and make him the President of the United States and then they want to act aghast when he does criminal things.”

She continued by exclaiming: “Let me tell you we have a thug in charge of the United States.

“And if we don’t wake up, we may not have a United States because right now he has only been successful at being a ‘Divider-in-chief’.”

But extreme MAGA supporters retaliated to her comments on X, firing out at Crockett for being: “The lowest class and most vulgar person currently in Congress”, and adding that “Texas should be ashamed of electing such a vile woman.”

Another user wrote: “Jasmine Crockett is a dangerous Marxist.”

open image in gallery The Texas representative spoke out on Musk’s recent invasion on the Treasury – a move that forced senior government officials out of a confidential database that held details on millions of federal employees ( REUTERS )

However, other supporters praised her interview stating on the social media platform: “It’s starting to feel like Elizabeth Warren and Jasmine Crockett are the only ones to have some fight in them.”

Another user admired her “fighting spirit” for publicly shaming Musk’s movements in recent days.

Crockett has served as a representative for Dallas and Tarrant counties since January 2023, following a tenure in the Texas legislature. Notably, her seat was previously held for three decades by the late Congresswoman and trailblazing Democrat, Eddie Bernice Johnson.

In a separate line of questioning during the interview, Crockett was asked why the DOGE department was given access to the Treasury payment system in the first place, which she replied to stating: “We still really don’t know what DOGE is in the first place.”

“There is no reason for any political appointee if you can even call him that to have this kind of access. There’s none.”

Trained to practice law in Texas, Arkansas, and the federal courts, Crockett often cites her legislative knowledge and was appointed onto the DOGE subcommittee herself just days into Trump’s second term.

Crucially, the oversight committee is being led by the fearless Rep. Melanie Stansbury who announced she would go head to head with Musk to “fight across all three branches of government”, because the tech mogul and his teams “are violating the law, they're violating the Constitution, and they're eviscerating the federal workforce, and we're prepared to fight back”, reported Politico.

Highlighting that she was not alone in her views, Crockett even disclosed that other Republican congress members “want to see Elon go down” but were afraid to speak out because of fears of who Musk would financially endorse in future U.S. elections.

However, the DOGE subcommittee is anticipating a challenging fight, as the controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right MAGA devotee, was appointed as chairwoman and revealed she was going after NPR, PBS, and The Hill for alleged "blatantly ideological and partisan coverage" Monday.

Crockett previously told The Independent in an exclusive interview that she received an alarming phone call from a House Republican staffer after she accused South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace of fearmongering about transgender people during a committee hearing a few weeks ago.