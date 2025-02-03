Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, is demanding hearings and wants to haul the leadership of NPR and PBS to The Hill for hearings over their alleged "blatantly ideological and partisan coverage."

The "Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency," which Greene oversees, announced its intended review of PBS and NPR in a letter it sent on Monday to the heads of the broadcasters, according to Mediaite.

“The Subcommittee is concerned by Public Broadcasting Service’s (PBS) blatantly ideological and partisan coverage and looks forward to your participation in our upcoming hearing,” read the letter sent to PBS. “The Subcommittee seeks to better understand PBS’s position on providing Americans with accurate information. Please provide the Subcommittee with your availability to testify.”

The letters ask the heads of the broadcasters to find time to testify before the House Oversight Committee. It took particular issue with PBS implying that Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk made a "Nazi salute," on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Recently, PBS implied that Mr. Elon Musk made a fascist salute while addressing an inaugural celebration hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office. The characterization was clearly false. According to the Anti-Defamation League, a group that focuses on combating antisemitism,” the letter says.

The letter sent to NPR accused the broadcaster of refusing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to drag the heads of NPR and PBS before the House Oversight Committee to make them explain their news coverage ( Charlie Kirk / YouTube )

"Their coverage should serve every single American, not just a narrow slice of like-minded individuals and ideological interest groups. Notably, NPR refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story in an attempt to protect then-candidate Joe Biden leading up to the 2020 presidential election," she wrote.

Then she insisted that it was unreasonable to think Musk’s salute was a fascist salute.

"Just hours after President Trump was sworn in for the second time, PBS falsely implied that @elonmusk made a fascist salute at the President’s inaugural rally, This kind of one-sided reporting, which attacks over half the country to protect and promote its own political interests, doesn’t deserve a single cent of American taxpayers’ money."

Musk and his squad at DOGE have been harassing government workers and trying to gain access to sensitive government systems and databases over the last several days, allegedly as part of his role as Trump’s chief cost cutter.

Greene was eager to offer up NPR and PBS to Musk’s thresher.

“I look forward to bringing the president of each of these so-called ‘media’ outlets before my brand-new DOGE Subcommittee to explain to me—and to the American people—why they deserve to continue receiving public funding. To me, it looks like a great place for @DOGE to save some extra $,” Greene said.