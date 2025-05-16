Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secret Service agents reportedly escorted former FBI Director James Comey to their Washington, D.C., field office on Friday for an interview, after Donald Trump accused the ex-official of making an assassination threat against him in a social media post from the previous day.

Comey appeared for the interview voluntarily and is not in custody, law enforcement sources told CNN.

The Independent has contacted the Secret Service and a representative for Comey for comment.

On Thursday, Comey posted then took down an image of seashells he saw on a beach spelling out “8647.”

Trump officials have argued the message was a coded threat calling for someone to “86,” or eliminate, Trump, the 47th president.

“He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant,” Trump told Fox News host Bret Baier in an interview on Friday. “If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant ‘assassination.’ It says that loud and clear.”

Trump officials say Comey post is latest violent threat Trump has faced in recent months ( Reuters/AFP/Getty )

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard demanded on Thursday that Comey be put in prison.

“We’ve already seen assassination attempts. I’m very concerned for his life and James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this,” she told on Fox News.

Comey has denied any violent intent behind his post.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

During the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump faced multiple assassination threats, including one that nearly killed the then-candidate, when a bullet grazed his ear in Pennsylvania.

The Trump administration itself has also been accused of threatening rhetoric about public officials, especially judges it disagrees with.

The president has called a judge who scrutinized his deportation flights to El Salvador a “Radical Left Lunatic” who didn’t have the legitimacy to rule on immigration, while Elon Musk has compared judges to “gavel-wielding dictators.”

Judges say they’ve seen a spike in threats after being involved in Trump-related cases.