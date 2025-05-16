Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Secret Service interviewing ex-FBI director James Comey over ‘8647’ Trump ‘assassination’ threat: report

President Trump says post was an assassination threat

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Friday 16 May 2025 18:20 EDT
Comments
Trump says Comey was calling for his assassination with '86 45' post

Secret Service agents reportedly escorted former FBI Director James Comey to their Washington, D.C., field office on Friday for an interview, after Donald Trump accused the ex-official of making an assassination threat against him in a social media post from the previous day.

Comey appeared for the interview voluntarily and is not in custody, law enforcement sources told CNN.

The Independent has contacted the Secret Service and a representative for Comey for comment.

On Thursday, Comey posted then took down an image of seashells he saw on a beach spelling out “8647.”

Trump officials have argued the message was a coded threat calling for someone to “86,” or eliminate, Trump, the 47th president.

“He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant,” Trump told Fox News host Bret Baier in an interview on Friday. “If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant ‘assassination.’ It says that loud and clear.”

Trump officials say Comey post is latest violent threat Trump has faced in recent months
Trump officials say Comey post is latest violent threat Trump has faced in recent months (Reuters/AFP/Getty)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard demanded on Thursday that Comey be put in prison.

“We’ve already seen assassination attempts. I’m very concerned for his life and James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this,” she told on Fox News.

Comey has denied any violent intent behind his post.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

During the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump faced multiple assassination threats, including one that nearly killed the then-candidate, when a bullet grazed his ear in Pennsylvania.

The Trump administration itself has also been accused of threatening rhetoric about public officials, especially judges it disagrees with.

The president has called a judge who scrutinized his deportation flights to El Salvador a “Radical Left Lunatic” who didn’t have the legitimacy to rule on immigration, while Elon Musk has compared judges to “gavel-wielding dictators.”

Judges say they’ve seen a spike in threats after being involved in Trump-related cases.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in