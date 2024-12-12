Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said on Thursday that he’s a “big fan” of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and he supports the progressive lawmaker’s bid to become the ranking member of the committee he chairs.

Noting that he has a “lot of differences” with her on policy, Comer repeatedly told CNN that Ocasio-Cortez is a “good person” and “well-spoken.” He also claimed she would be a “great” choice to co-chair the oversight committee, adding that he had a fraught relationship with the outgoing ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Towards the end of a Thursday morning interview with CNN anchor Pamela Brown, Comer was asked his thoughts about Ocasio-Cortez tossing her hat in the ring to replace Raskin as the top Democrat on the powerful House committee.

“Would you like to co-chair with her?” Brown wondered.

“Obviously I don’t agree with very much of her policy, but I think she‘s a good person,” the Kentucky Republican responded. “I think she‘s very well-spoken.”

Pointing out that it’s not a “secret” that he “did not have a good relationship” with Raskin, who he regularly butted heads with during the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, Comer insisted that the “Democrats have nowhere to go but up” with their next ranking member.

“So I think AOC would be great,” he added. After saying he thought some other Democrats who have expressed interest would also be worthy candidates, such as Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), the MAGA congressman continued to heap praise on Ocasio-Cortez.

“I certainly look forward to working with the next ranking member. And if it’s AOC, I think we’ll have a good working relationship,” he concluded. “We‘ll obviously have a lot of differences on policy, but I think she’s a good, well-spoken person for the Democrats to serve in that position.”

While the New York congresswoman has long become a frequent target of criticism for the right and obsessively cast by conservative media as a bogeywoman, she’s also made unlikely friends across the aisle on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), a staunch conservative and Trump ally, has frequently stood up for the progressive lawmaker, referring to his pal as “Cortez.” Back in May, he showed off his homemade longboard to the congresswoman on the floor of the House, prompting the two to pose for a photo with Burchett’s creation.

Additionally, incoming Trump administration official Monica Crowley told Fox News last month that Republicans should “not underestimate AOC” after some Democrats pushed for her to lead the party.

“She’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s attractive,” Crowley said. “I think she’s wrong on everything, but she does have real grassroots support. And all of the energy and activism in the Democrat party remains with the revolutionary left, of which she is a part.”