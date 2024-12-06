Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A high-profile Democrat who rose to power during Donald Trump’s first term is pitching for a very significant job during his second. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hoping to become the ranking minority member of the powerful House Oversight Committee, continuing a generational shift among House Democrats in the wake of Trump’s 2024 election victory.

In a letter to the House Democratic Caucus, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — often known colloquially as AOC — said she is asking for their support to lead their party’s side of the committee. The committee is the lower chamber’s principal investigatory arm with the power to look into “any matter,” even those under the jurisdiction of other standing committees.

Currently, the ranking member position on the panel is held by Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin — but in the next Congress he will shift to the House Judiciary Committee after knocking off longtime ranking member Jerry Nadler of New York.

Raskin, a former constitutional law professor who first came to Congress in 2017, won enough support this week to push Nadler to give up the slot he’d earned after several decades on the judiciary panel. Raskin did so after arguing that in the wake of Trump’s victory, a new generation of leaders is needed to counter his Republican allies on Capitol Hill.

In her letter, Ocasio-Cortez said the ranking member position on Oversight is “not a position I seek lightly” because the role during Trump’s second term will be “a profound and consequential one.”

“Now, more than ever, we must focus on the Committee’s strong history of both holding administrations accountable and taking on the economic precarity and inequality that is challenging the American way of life,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez also noted that Raskin had tapped her to be a “vice-ranking member” during the current Congress. She praised what she described as Raskin’s “visionary leadership in combining a strong, disciplined, constitutional framework with the need to present a visceral, accessible story to the American people to fight against corruption and for economic and civil rights” and recalled how Democrats on the oversight panel had successfully pushed back against the impeachment inquiry led by Republican chairman James Comer of Kentucky over the last two years.

At the same time, Ocasio-Cortez said she would use her position to reach across the aisle to work with Republicans when the opportunity arises, so long as that work is on “constructive, shared interests that serve the American people.”

“In the 119th Congress, Oversight Committee Democrats will face an important task: we must balance our focus on the incoming president’s corrosive actions and corruption with a tangible fight to make life easier for America’s working class,” she said, adding that Democrats “cannot” and “will not” allow the GOP majority to use “their chaos to confuse, disorient, and distract the public’s attention away from their disastrous agenda.”