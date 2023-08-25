Jamaal Bowman leads Democrats in hilarious reaction to Trump’s mugshot

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman shared his gleeful reaction to Donald Trump’s mug shot after the former president surrendered for arrest at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr Bowman, a former educator who won his seat back in 2020, shared a video of himself laughing at the mug shot, saying “we got you, and more to come” before calling Mr Trump a “crook,” “clown,” “criminal,” and a “thug”.

Like Mr Trump, Mr Bowman used the mug shot to fundraise for the Democratic effort to take back the House.

In a lengthy statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Mr Bowman wrote: “In a normal world, Donald Trump’s mugshot would be the end of his political career. But in this world, his poll numbers are actually going up.”

He continued: “This mugshot is not what you think it is. It’s a jackpot for Trump who will use this image to raise MILLIONS of dollars from his cult – and the worst part is they are going to use it to win even more elections so they can change our laws to make it easier to steal our Democracy.

“It’s a symbol of everything that is wrong with our country. It is a reminder of the deep divisions that exist, the hatred that is spewed, and hate is tolerated. It is a sign that our democracy is in danger.”

The New York representative said that the GOP “will solidify their support around Trump and our fate will be sealed ... because Republican voters trust Trump more than their own friends and families. They believe that Trump is one of them and they want revenge”.

Other Democrats also reacted to Mr Trump’s arrest.

At 7.30pm on Thursday night, just as Mr Trump arrived at the Atlanta jail, President Joe Biden’s account on X also called for donations.

“Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” the memo read.

Maine Democrat Chellie Pingree tweeted: “In the United States, no one is above the law. No one.”

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democrat Madeleine Dean wrote: “Four indictments and 91 charges in total now against the former President. This is not normal.

“I’m sad for our country; hopeful for justice; thoughtful for Mr. Trump’s day in court; disappointed yet confident for our democracy and rule of law. No one is above the law.”

Mr Trump’s mug shot has also prompted plenty of memes, including several from the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump campaign group operated by former Republicans.

Kari Lake, the 2020 Republican nominee for Arizona governor, tweeted a heavily edited image of Mr Trump in sunglasses and a mullet.

Comedian Jordan Klepper of The Daily Show responded by tweeting a mug shot of his own.

One X user compared Mr Trump’s mug shot pose to “The Kubrick Stare”.

“A method of shot composition where a character stares at the camera with a forward tilt, to convey to the audience that they are at the peak of their derangement,” they wrote.

But, some people warned that Democrats in particular won’t be laughing for long as Mr Trump’s arrest and mug shot could help his 2024 bid.

“The Democrats are likely going to regret the Trump mug shot politically. It’s over the top,” Republican consultant Ford O’Connell told NBC News.

Presidential historian Craig Shirley added to the outlet: “On a political level, this only strengthens Donald Trump’s hand.

“The Fulton County DA represents the establishment. Joe Biden represents the establishment. [Attorney General] Merrick Garland represents the establishment. All of these establishment forces have been arrayed against Donald Trump, who is the epitome of the anti-establishment,” he added.

“Everyone has a tale of woe about their run-ins with some form of government. There’s no downside for Donald Trump. He’ll laugh all the way to the White House.”