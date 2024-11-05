Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

On Monday evening, with Election Day just hours away, Ivanka Trump took to X to post a lengthy thread sharing her perspective on “life’s lessons” after recently celebrating her 43rd birthday.

The 19-post collection features quotes from Dolly Parton, Carl Jung and Marcus Aurelius, but one famous name is missing from the list: Ivanka’s father Donald Trump, who voters might soon elect president.

Instead, Ivanka, who served in the White House as an advisor to the president, and was a frequent campaign surrogate in past races, mostly stuck to somewhat banal insights, including “trust yourself” and “nourish your body.”

A few of the posts could be read as election-related during this bitter campaign season, like one calling on followers to “be open to the truth, wherever it leads,” and “approach people and life with love and positivity,” but the thread is reflective mostly of her recent turn away from direct electoral politics.

In late 2022, she announced she would not participate in her father’s campaigns—or any politics at all.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said in a statement. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Last month, her husband Jared Kushner dispelled any doubts a late-game campaign push was in the works, tellingThe New York Times there was “zero” chance Ivanka would be stumping for her father.

She “made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life,” Kushner said, “and she’s been remarkably consistent.”

Ivanka Trump, third from left, announced in 2022 she would no longer participate in politics ( AP )

“We’re rooting for him — obviously, we’re proud of him,” he added. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

Though Ivanka briefly appeared at the Republican National Convention, she didn’t speak as she had in past years, and she also didn’t attend her father’s historic criminal trial and conviction in Manhattan.

Melania Trump, the former president’s wife, has also been largely absent from the campaign trail, although she did speak at his rally at Madison Square Garden. She was also part of a round of publicity about her recent memoir, where she publicly broke from the Republican candidate and declared her support for abortion.

Ivanka Trump may be stepping back from politics, but her status as the president’s daughter still has its complications.

Kushner, her husband, a fellow Trump White House alum, now runs a $3bn private equity fund backed by major U.S. allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, raising questions over how a future Trump administration could impact its business dealings.