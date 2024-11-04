Election 2024 live updates and polls: Harris and Trump make their final appeals to Pennsylvania voters
Kamala Harris to be joined by celebrities Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, and The Roots in Philadelphia in swing state Pennsylvania
Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters on Monday, the last full day of campaigning before Election Day.
The vice president will be joined by celebrities Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, and The Roots in Philadelphia this evening as Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera support her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.
Trump is also concentrating on the Keystone State, holding a rally in Pittsburgh before closing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
During a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina earlier on Monday, Trump appeared to reference the infamous Access Hollywood tape which was published late in the 2016 campaign in which he said he could grab women by their genitals because of his fame.
Discussing Elon Musk’s and SpaceX’s rocket boosters, Trump said, “And those two big arms, you saw the arms, they grab that thing like you grab your beautiful baby ... Years ago, I would have said something else, but I’ve learned.”
He added: “I would have been a little bit more risque.”
The ex-commander-in-chief made similar comments over the weekend.
Watch: Trump imagines putting Mike Tyson in ring with Harris
Trump calls his rallies ‘flawless’
Trump called his hundreds of rallies “flawless” apart from sometimes making an “aggressive statement.”
“We're going to get together again, but it's going to be different. It's not going to be a rally. It's going to be applause for what we're doing,” the former president said.
“These incredible rallies, and there may have been like 900 of them, a tremendous amount over nine years,” he added. “We celebrated 507 – it was a few years ago ... I don't know whatever it was, but it's hundreds and hundreds, and they've been flawless, right? Every once in a while I make a little aggressive statement that people didn't like, but don't forget, I'm rarely on the teleprompter.”
Trump brings family members up on stage during Pennsylvania rally
Trump brought several family members up on stage during his Reading, Pennsylvania rally.
Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos appeared on stage in support of the former president.
“I shouldn't have done that. I gotta follow that,” Trump said after the first four took to the podium to energize the crowd.
“They love our country, but they really are good people,” he added. “They're kind people, big, big hearts. They're strong, they can be messy, but they have big hearts those great children of mine.”
Trump lambasts decades of Biden policy
Trump slammed decades of policy pushed by President Joe Biden, a longtime former senator.
“30 years ago, Biden wasn't any good,” Trump said in Reading, Pennsylvania. “He had the worst policy ever – if you would have taken Biden's policy views over a 40-year period and reversed them, you would have gone down as the single greatest policy expert foreign policy.”
Trump addresses Eric Adams indictment
Trump addressed the indictment of New York Mayor Eric Adams, saying that he was charged after making “nasty statements” about migrants entering the city.
“Mayor Adams, he made statements about ‘this is not sustainable ... You have to help us with this. Hundreds of thousands of people are piling into New York,’” Trump said on Monday afternoon. “‘You have to help us.’ And I said to my people, ‘he'll be indicted shortly. They indicted him.”
“One of the indictments, he was upgraded in an airliner. Everyone gets upgraded. Anybody who's got an upgrade, please raise your hand. You will be indicted,” the former president added. “I've been upgraded. I used to fly that way. They used to upgrade me all the time.”
Adams will stand trial in April 2025 on federal corruption charges after pleading not guilty to a five-count indictment accusing him of taking years of luxury travel gifts from Turkey.
Trump claims more than 200 million migrants to enter the US under Harris
Trump claimed that more than 200 million people would enter the US illegally during a Harris presidential term.
“She's incompetent. If she ever won, she would have open borders the following day after the election, and you wouldn't have 21 million people, which is a record in history, you would have 221 million people coming over the next four years,” the former president said. “You can forget about your country. You would have no chance.”
