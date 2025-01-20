Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One day after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas officially began, some of the families of Israeli hostages joined Donald Trump on stage at his inauguration event — moments later, he discussed the January 6 “hostages.”

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, announced that some family members and released hostages were in attendance at the Capitol One Arena event hours after Trump was sworn in.

The hostages’ family members stood in a line wearing yellow scarves and holding photos of their family members kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Noa Argamani, who was 25 when she was taken from the Nova Music Festival by men on a motorbike, was among them. She was rescued in June 2024.

Several families have lost children and loved ones, he added. “They’re here because they’re part of an effort to retrieve their bodies so they can be buried in a proper way,” he said. Others have children who are still in captivity, Witkoff added.

The family members then walked onto the stage and took turns shaking hands with the newly sworn-in president. Argamani stood directly behind Trump as he spoke.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks alongside relatives of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Noa Argamani stands directly behind him ( AFP via Getty Images )

“So now the work begins. We won! We won! But now the work begins. We have to bring them home,” Trump said.

He then abruptly pivoted to stating his plans to sign an executive order later on Monday regarding the “J6 hostages,” referring to those convicted of or charged with crimes related to the January 6 Capitol riot four years ago.

Last week, Trump took credit for the ceasefire deal, which began 11:15 a.m. local time.

open image in gallery Israel Palestinians War Crimes Report ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners were released in the first phase while dozens more are set to be released in the next six weeks.