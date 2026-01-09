Video reportedly filmed by ICE agent shows deadly Minnesota encounter
Vice President JD Vance reposted the video, writing, ‘Watch this, as hard as it is’
A video which apparently shows the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis from the perspective of the agent who fired the shots has been published online.
Alpha News, a Minnesota-based site, posted footage Friday that appeared to be from the perspective of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Good.
The video appears to be taken on a cellphone and shows the person behind the camera approaching a maroon SUV.
“I’m not mad at you,” the driver of the vehicle can be heard saying. A woman on the street, who is seen holding up a cellphone and appears to be filming says: “You wanna come at us?”
“Get out of the car,” a voice can be heard saying.
Shortly afterwards, the video appears to show the maroon SUV reversing and accelerating in the direction of the person taking the video. A voice exclaims “Woah” before the camera tumbles to the ground and gunshots can be heard.
Vice President JD Vance reposted the video on X Friday. “Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense,” he wrote.
Alpha News was described by a columnist forThe Minnesota Star Tribune as an “upstart conservative media outlet” that “regularly breaks important news, particularly on crime and fraud.”
This is a developing news story
