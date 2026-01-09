Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video reportedly filmed by ICE agent shows deadly Minnesota encounter

Vice President JD Vance reposted the video, writing, ‘Watch this, as hard as it is’

Protesters clash with police outside ICE facility in Minneapolis as crowds gather on street where Renee Nicole Good was killed

A video which apparently shows the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis from the perspective of the agent who fired the shots has been published online.

Alpha News, a Minnesota-based site, posted footage Friday that appeared to be from the perspective of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Good.

The video appears to be taken on a cellphone and shows the person behind the camera approaching a maroon SUV.

“I’m not mad at you,” the driver of the vehicle can be heard saying. A woman on the street, who is seen holding up a cellphone and appears to be filming says: “You wanna come at us?”

“Get out of the car,” a voice can be heard saying.

Jonathan Ross , the ICE agent, who fired fatal shots at Renee Good, pictured after the incident. A new video appears to show the shooting in Minneapolis from the perspective of the agent
Shortly afterwards, the video appears to show the maroon SUV reversing and accelerating in the direction of the person taking the video. A voice exclaims “Woah” before the camera tumbles to the ground and gunshots can be heard.

Vice President JD Vance reposted the video on X Friday. “Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense,” he wrote.

Alpha News was described by a columnist forThe Minnesota Star Tribune as an “upstart conservative media outlet” that “regularly breaks important news, particularly on crime and fraud.”

This is a developing news story

