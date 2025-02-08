Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After video showed federal agents covering a doorbell security camera during a sweeping Trump immigration immigration raid across Colorado cities this week, civil rights advocates are now sounding the alarm.

In the footage, captured as a multi-agency task force moved through a Denver-area apartment and shared with Denver 9News, an officer with his face covered and a vest reading “police” can be seen walking up to the security camera and putting pink tape over it, then knocking on the door, as agents question a resident across the hallway.

It’s unclear why the officer felt the need to cover the camera.

"Both the United States Constitution and the Colorado Constitution protect everybody from unlawful and unreasonable searches and seizures," civil rights attorney Jason Kosloski told 9News, which obtained the footage. "That's seizing that camera, and that's seizing that person's property rights...If there isn't a warrant, that's the default, that's not lawful."

ICE agents have been conducting raids across the nation as they work to fulfill the promises of President Donald Trump to deport millions of migrants. Officials have said they are targeting people who have committed high-level crimes, but hundreds are being arrested across the nation every day. Democrats have voiced concerns about the program, and some governors are promising to fight Trump’s efforts.

open image in gallery Immigration officials have been conducting deportation raids in Colorado recently. Now, a video from one search has raised concerns ( REUTERS )

Colorado has been a frequent target for Trump in his attack on migrants. In recent days, agents have been conducting raids in Colorado searching for migrants to deport.

In response to the report, immigration officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which led the operation, said, “ICE does not comment on specific tactics, capabilities, or operational details.”

"My first reaction was anger," Kosloski told 9News about the footage showing the camera being covered . "This isn’t a tactical situation. They’re just knocking on doors. So why are they making sure nobody can see what they’re doing?"

"This goes far beyond just arresting people they think they have the authority to arrest," he added. "This goes to the core of what we allow our government agents to do."

open image in gallery The Trump administration launched a major multi-agency immigration operation against cities in Colorado this week, though it netted less Venezuelan gang members than expected ( REUTERS )

Residents described an atmosphere of anxiety as agents from ICE, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Border Patrol, and other federal agencies conducted the operation across the Denver and Aurora areas, a seeming mix of targeted removals and random searching for undocumented people.

Hannah Strickline told the Denver Post “six heavily armed officers demanding ID” arrived at her door on Wednesday morning, asking which of her neighbors might be undocumented.

“They have every right to be here,” she said. “And I would never want to put anyone through that sort of stress.”

In Aurora, a Venezuelan asylum seeker told Denverite that agents knocked on her own door and demanded, “Open up!” before moving on as she remained inside.

Federal officials tweeted the morning of the operation they were targeting over 100 members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua for arrest and detention, though Fox News reports that by the end of Wednesday, a multi-agency team only made 30 arrests, with just one confirmed Tren de Aragua member in custody.

Trump administration officials have blamed everyone from leakers to local police for the low numbers.

Border czar Tom Homan this week claimed local media members and activists on scene during the raids had “crossed the line of impediment” and “might find themselves in a pair of handcuffs very soon.”

Acting ICE director Caleb Vitello criticized local jurisdictions such as Denver, where police do not take part in civil immigration enforcement, and jails do not hold migrants behind bars for extra time beyond their local sentences at the request of federal immigration officials.

“Unfortunately we have to come to the communities because we don’t get the cooperation we need from the jails,” Vitello said in a video posted the day of the raid. “It would be so much safer for our agents … if we could take those people into custody in a safe environment.”

Trump is reportedly “angry” that immigration officials aren’t deporting people fast enough to meet his promise of sending “millions” of people out of the country soon after taking office.