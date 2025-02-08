Trump makes gaffe during press conference with Japan’s PM; revokes Biden’s security clearance: Live updates
President met with Japanese prime minister ahead of weekend trip to Super Bowl in New Orleans
Donald Trump has said that Elon Musk will be taking a look at spending in the military and on education, having taken a hatchet to USAID,
Thousands of employees of the agency were set to be purged at midnight on Friday, but a federal judge stepped in and ordered a temporary pause on plans to send them packing. Trump’s buyout offer to federal employees has also been temporarily blocked, in a separate hearing.
The president made the statement during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at which the two leaders spoke of defense, trade, steel, and energy cooperation.
During remarks concerning Japanese interest in U.S. Steel, Trump mistakenly referred to “Nissan,” the carmaker, not Nippon Steel. Trump said the firm would look at investing in the American company rather than the planned merger, which he opposed.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump said he was “immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings.” Four years ago, Biden instructed U.S. intelligence officials to cease any briefings with Trump, pointing to the then-former president’s “erratic behavior” after the 2020 election.
