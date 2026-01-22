ICE in Minnesota live updates: Vance to visit Minneapolis days after agents detain five-year-old boy
Anti-ICE protests are ongoing in Minneapolis after a federal agent shot and killed Renee Good
Vice President JD Vance is expected to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon, just days after the agency detained a five-year-old boy.
At least four students in nearby Columbia Heights, Minnesota, have been taken by ICE officers in recent weeks, school district officials said Wednesday. This includes five-year-old Liam Canejo Ramos and his father, who were detained Tuesday, according to school district officials.
The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday the five-year-old was “abandoned,” and that ICE agents “did not target a child.”
Vance is expected to deliver public remarks after meeting with ICE agents in Minneapolis. Beforehand, he’s set to travel to Toledo, Ohio, where he’s expected to speak on the Trump administration’s economic agenda.
Protests are ongoing in Minneapolis as federal immigration agents continue to operate in the area. The Department of Homeland Security launched “Operation Metro Surge” in the region last month, and agents have made thousands of arrests since, the agency said earlier this week.
The operation has sparked protests and backlash from local officials, which further intensified after an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, on January 7 in Minneapolis.
Meanwhile, ICE continues to ramp up activity in other states, including Maine, where the agency launched “Operation Catch of the Day” earlier this week.
ICE is rumored to be heading for Philadelphia. Everyone is saying the same thing
Social media is buzzing with rumors that Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to ramp up operations in Philadelphia — and many users are responding with a defiant “good luck.”
In recent days, posts on TikTok and X have spread claims that Philadelphia could become the next Democratic-led city targeted for an immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump’s administration.
But many locals were quick to remind outsiders that the City of Brotherly Love doesn’t always live up to its nickname — with some joking that Philadelphians are known to riot even when their sports teams win.
ICE launches operation in Maine
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has launched “Operation Catch of the Day” in Maine, the agency announced Wednesday.
The Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition, which manages a hotline for residents to report ICE activity in their area, has received significantly more calls this week, according to the organization’s executive director, Ruben Torres.
“It really is a very stressful moment in time. We have people who are unsure if it’s safe to go out in public because they may get picked up,” Torres told NBC News.
5-year-old and father detained by ICE officer in Minnesota - and he’s not the only school kid swept up in raids
A 5-year-old boy and his father were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota and taken to a facility in Texas, school officials and the family’s lawyer said.
Liam Ramos is now the fourth student from Columbia Heights Public Schools swept up in ICE activity in Minneapolis in recent weeks, the district said at a news conference Wednesday to speak out against the anti-immigration operation.
Woman arrested in connection with Minneapolis church protest
Attorney General Pam Bondi said officials have arrested a woman who allegedly played a “key role” in the anti-ICE protest at a Minneapolis church over the weekend.
The demonstrators marched into Cities Church in St. Paul during a Sunday worship service. A local ICE official serves as a pastor at the church.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously described the protesters as “agitators” in a post on X and said “arrests coming.”
Vance to meet with ICE agents in Minneapolis
Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Minneapolis this afternoon, where he’s expected to meet with ICE agents and give public remarks.
Beforehand, he’s expected to speak about the Trump administration’s economic agenda in Toledo, Ohio.
