ICE hearing today live: Senior Trump officials to testify in wake of deadly shootings
President Trump’s immigration crackdown is facing growing scrutiny from lawmakers and the broader public
The leaders of three immigration agencies are set to testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning as President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown faces growing scrutiny from lawmakers and the broader public.
The House Homeland Security Committee hearing — which will begin at 10 a.m. — will feature testimony from Todd Lyons, the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Rodney Scott, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner; and Joseph Edlow, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The oversight hearing is expected to center on the administration’s heightened immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota, which have resulted in the fatal shootings of two people — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — by federal agents.
The influx of federal agents sparked widespread protests across the state and prompted local officials to demand their withdrawal. In response, the Trump administration has recently pulled 700 immigration officers from Minnesota in an effort to ease tensions.
New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino, the Republican chair of the committee, faces the challenge of pressing officials for answers while risking backlash from the White House.
“One of our roles is congressional oversight,” he told The Washington Post ahead of the hearing. “It’s not my job at this hearing to tout any accomplishments.”
According to a recent Quinnipiac survey, 63 percent of Americans disapprove of the way ICE is enforcing immigration laws, while 34 percent approve.
Committee member said he wants to hear about ICE cooperation with local officials
Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican on the committee, said he wants to hear about how federal officials are working with local and state counterparts.
“What happened in Minneapolis, nobody in this country should want,” he told CBS News on Sunday. “We should all strive not to be Minneapolis. We don't want to see local communities not work with federal government.”
“The problem is, you've got so many local municipalities that don't want to work together, and when that happens, your city burns,” Gonzales said. “We don't want Los Angeles, we shouldn't want Minneapolis. People can protest. People can be able to say, 'Hey, we won't agree with certain policy,' but there needs to be more collaboration at the local, state and federal level.”
When and where will the hearing take place?
Today’s hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
It will feature testimony from the heads of three immigration agencies: Todd Lyons from ICE, Rodney Scott from CBP and Joseph Edlow from USCIS.
The oversight hearing will be conducted by the House Homeland Security Committee, which is chaired by Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, is the ranking member.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks