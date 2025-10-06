Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

ICE is struggling to detain more people despite a huge influx of money. And officials are blaming one man

Critics say the Trump administration’s new funding policies and strategy of working with states to house immigration detainees has slowed the expansion of its deportation campaign

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Monday 06 October 2025 18:34 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Trump tours Alligator Alcatraz

Current and former officials are reportedly frustrated the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency hasn’t been able to arrest and detain more people in recent months, despite ICE getting an unprecedented $45 billion in new funding to expand its detention capacities as part of the Trump administration’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” spending package in July.

The average number of migrants in custody per day has barely grown since the infusion of funding, while immigration arrests have fallen 11 percent since June and remain well below the administration’s reported 3,000 person-per-day goal, though deportations have tripled overall since January.

“There’s extreme frustration that the president’s agenda—when it comes to ICE beds, and therefore deportations—is not going to happen,” a former DHS employee told The Atlantic, which reported on the alleged internal tensions.

“The White House worked for months to get the reconciliation bill over the finish line. Why did you just lobby Congress for months saying you needed the money if you don’t intend to spend it?”

The officials pointed to a few key factors behind the pace, including a reported Homeland Security policy requiring Secretary Kristi Noem to personally sign off on contracts worth more than $100,000, as well as the influence of DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski.

Protesters gather outside of a downtown ICE facility in Portland, Oregon which has become a focal point of nightly protests against the Trump administration
Protesters gather outside of a downtown ICE facility in Portland, Oregon which has become a focal point of nightly protests against the Trump administration (Getty Images)

During his time advising the department, DHS has appeared to prioritize agreements with Republican-led jurisdictions such as Louisiana and Florida to use state detention facilities to house federal immigration detainees, rather than at the typically lower-cost, higher capacity privately run facilities that have long been a fixture of the U.S. immigration system.

The DHS advisor has defended the administration’s strategy, arguing it is securing fairer agreements with detention providers.

“We are asking all vendors to provide the best value,” Lewandowski told the magazine of his negotiations with detention contractors. “They’ve all come back and said, ‘You know what? We can do better. We can do better because we understand.’”

Immigration officials reportedly blame DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski for the slow pace of expansion of the country’s immigration detention capabilities despite ICE getting billions in new funding
Immigration officials reportedly blame DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski for the slow pace of expansion of the country’s immigration detention capabilities despite ICE getting billions in new funding (Getty)

He also dismissed claims that he and Noem are pursuing state-led agreements with an eye towards building Noem’s political profile for a rumored 2028 vice-presidential campaign, calling such thinking “absurd” and pointing to Noem’s established political profile and connections from her time as governor of South Dakota.

The Trump administration has said it intends to use the increased funding to bulk out the immigration detention network to greater than 100,000 beds, though current capacity appears to be tens of thousands beds fewer than this goal.

The Trump administration has struck multiple agreements with Republican-led jurisdictions such as Florida and Louisiana to use state facilities to house federal immigration detainees, a move critics said is adding fewer immigration detention beds at greater cost than using privately run facilities
The Trump administration has struck multiple agreements with Republican-led jurisdictions such as Florida and Louisiana to use state facilities to house federal immigration detainees, a move critics said is adding fewer immigration detention beds at greater cost than using privately run facilities (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

That could complicate the rollout of a related White House initiative to use $30 billion to hire 10,000 more immigration officers by the year’s end.

As the Trump administration pursues what it hopes will be a record number of deportations, existing detention facilities have faced overcrowding and poor conditions, according to lawyers and detainees themselves.

At least 17 people died in immigration detention this fiscal year, which ended in September, up from 12 the previous period, marking one of the deadliest years for immigration detainees in the last two decades.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in