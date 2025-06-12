Man ‘fitting the general description’ of someone wanted by ICE arrested at courthouse. It turned out to be a US Marshal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A U.S. Marshal was mistakenly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a courthouse because they “fitt[ed] the general description” of someone being sought by the agency.

The brief detention took place at Tucson’s immigration court in Arizona and was due to a case of mistaken identity, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

“A Deputy US Marshal who fit the general description of a subject being sought by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) was briefly detained at a federal building in Tucson after entering the lobby of the building,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement, the Arizona Daily Star reports. “The Deputy US Marshal’s identity was quickly confirmed by other law enforcement officers, and he exited the building without incident.”

The Independent has contacted the U.S. Marshals Service and ICE for further comment.

No details were given about when the detainment took place or what prompted the ICE agents to swoop on the law enforcement officer.

Sources told the newspaper that the detention took place at the end of May.

Duties of deputy U.S. marshals include providing security and protecting staff at federal courts.

ICE and other federal agencies have been making arrests inside and outside courthouses across the country in recent weeks, from Washington state to Virginia, as President Donald Trump’s administration accelerates his deportation agenda.

The agency is under pressure from the administration to increase the number of daily arrests. ICE called for more than 5,000 federal agents and 21,000 National Guard troops to join the arrest effort, according to a report last week.

“Operation at Large” calls for 3,000 ICE agents, 2,000 Justice Department employees, including from the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Agency, 500 Customs and Border Protection staff, and 250 from the IRS, NBC News reported.

The move follows a “tense” meeting with White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller last month, where he reportedly “berated” staff and threatened to fire ICE field office leaders who are in the lowest 10 percent of monthly arrest numbers.