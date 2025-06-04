Homeland Security hits back at claims ICE agent at Martha’s Vineyard has ‘white supremacist’ tattoo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security has hit back at claims that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has a “white supremacist” tattoo after footage circulated online during an arrest operation in Martha’s Vineyard.

An ICE officer was spotted on the Massachusetts island last week with what appeared to be a Valknot tattoo, a Nordic symbol of the god Odin.

Charlie Giordano confronted the ICE agents and posted the footage on Instagram, the Martha’s Vineyard Times first reported.

“When reviewing the images I made of ‘ICE Agents’ on Martha’s Vineyard yesterday, I noticed several had the ‘Valknot’ tattooed on their arms,” Giordano posted on Instagram. “It’s a symbol often used by white supremacy groups.”

open image in gallery The ICE officer was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard with what appears to be a tattoo of the Nordic Valknot symbol. The DHS denied that the agent has a ‘white supremacist’ tattoo. ( chezmoto/Instagram )

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin characterized the claim as a “smear” in a post on X Tuesday and said the officer was “a combat veteran.”

“His tattoo is a tribute to fallen warriors —a pretty common tattoo in the military among combat veterans who embrace the Nordic Viking warrior culture,” McLaughlin said.

“Attempting to smear this ICE officer and pretend his tattoo is meant to be a tribute to White Supremacy is false, pathetic, and insulting to veterans.”

open image in gallery The symbol has been appropriated by white supremacists, the Anti-Defamation League says on its website. ‘Some white supremacists, particularly racist Odinists, have appropriated the Valknot to use as a racist symbol.’ But the group also notes that ‘non-racist pagans may also use this symbol.’ ( chezmoto/Instagram )

The symbol has been appropriated by white supremacists, the Anti-Defamation League says on its website. “Some white supremacists, particularly racist Odinists, have appropriated the Valknot to use as a racist symbol.”

However, the organization also noted that “non-racist pagans may also use this symbol,” so it should be “carefully examine[d] it in context rather than assume that a particular use of the symbol is racist.”

Jacob Chansley, dubbed the “QAnon Shaman” for his role in “spearheading” the January 6 Capitol riot, has the symbol tattooed on his chest.

open image in gallery Jacob Chansley, dubbed the ‘QAnon Shaman’ for his role in “spearheading” the January 6 Capitol riot, has the symbol tattooed on his chest. ( AFP/Getty )

ICE acknowledged the symbol had been “co-opted by racist organizations,” according to the Martha’s Vineyard Times, but a spokesperson said that the agent is “absolutely not connected with white supremacism in any way.”

According to the outlet, an ICE spokesperson said that the officer had the tattoo before joining the agency, and that he was a combat veteran.

Last week agents arrested 40 people on the popular vacation island, which has a large Brazilian population.

The incident surrounding the agent’s tattoo follows previous concern over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “Christian motto” tattoo, which some perceived as a white nationalist dog whistle.

Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran, has the words “Deus Vult” tattooed on his bicep, which has been associated with white supremacist groups. “Deus Vult” is a Latin phrase meaning “God Wills It,” and was a rallying cry for Christian crusaders in the Middle Ages.

Vice President JD Vance said the uproar over the tattoo was “disgusting anti-Christian bigotry” at the time.