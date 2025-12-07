Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than one third of the roughly 222,000 people Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested in the first nine months of the Trump administration had no criminal history, according to newly obtained data, despite the White House’s frequent claims it is targeting violent criminals with its immigration crackdown.

Between January 20 and October 15, nearly 75,000 of those arrested by ICE lacked criminal history, according to data obtained by the University of California, Berkeley’s Deportation Data Project in a lawsuit against federal officials.

“It contradicts what the administration has been saying about people who are convicted criminals and that they are going after the worst of the worst,” Ariel Ruiz Soto, senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, told NBC News of the findings.

The agency has averaged about 824 arrests per day, according to the data, well short of a reported internal goal of 3,000 arrests per day.

ICE stopped posting detailed information about its arrests at the beginning of the second Trump term.

open image in gallery Despite the Trump administration saying it would go after criminals and violent threats, immigration officials have arrested thousands of people with past criminal record, according to newly obtained data ( Getty Images )

The data does not include arrest figures covering those detained by the Border Patrol, which has taken an increasingly prominent role under Trump leading deportation crackdowns in cities across the country, though other analyses suggest similar trends.

During a recent operation in Charlotte, North Carolina, fewer than one-third of those the Border Patrol arrested were already classified as criminals, according to internal Homeland Security documents obtained by CBS News.

As of mid-November, about 73 percent of the roughly 65,000 people in immigration detention after being arrested by ICE and the Border Patrol had no previous criminal conviction, and most of those with convictions were for minor offenses like traffic violations, according to the TRAC immigration database.

open image in gallery The Trump administration has directed unprecedented funding to agencies like ICE and the Border Patrol ( Getty Images )

In the course of chasing the Trump administration’s goals of a record number of arrests and deportations, immigration officials have detained scores of U.S. citizens, including children, and agents have been accused of random sweeps using racial profiling to target Latinos.

The scope of immigration enforcement is only set to increase under the Trump administration, which has steered $170 billion to ICE and the Border Patrol as part of the Big, Beautiful Bill spending package that passed earlier this year, an unprecedented level of funding.