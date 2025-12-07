Trump ripped over flubbed pronunciation of friend Sylvester Stallone’s name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump appeared to mispronounce Sylvester Stallone’s name while awarding him a medal as a Kennedy Center honoree on Saturday.

The president, 79, has a history of mispronouncing words like acetaminophen or the names of his political opponents. However, during a ceremony at the Oval Office, Trump flubbed the name of his own friend and supporter by dropping the “t” from the actor’s last name — twice.

Trump introduced Stallone as “a friend of mine, a wonderful person, a really spectacular person, one of the true great movie stars there are,” before reading out his name as “Sallone.”

He then repeated the mispronunciation as he put a medallion around Stallone’s neck. The Rocky actor, 79, did not react to the mistake, but reactions to the blunder quickly poured in on social media.

“Trump is so out of it that he can’t even pronounce Sylvester Stallone’s name…yesterday as he presented Stallone with his Kennedy Center medal he mispronounced his last name twice as ‘Sallone,’” one person wrote on X.

open image in gallery Trump presented Sylvester Stallone a medal for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees during Saturday's ceremony ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone (pictured in 2018) have been friends for years ( AFP via Getty Images )

Another added, “Trump should have rehearsed. Stallone, NOT Sallone.”

“Sly Salone he says,” a third wrote.

Others were unimpressed with how the president read the introductions during the event.

“Why does every Trump intro sound like he’s discovering the person as he’s speaking?” one user wrote, adding: “He introduces people like he’s reading off a Hallmark card written at 3 a.m.”

Stallone was chosen as a 2025 Kennedy Center honoree alongside singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, the rock band Kiss, and actor Michael Crawford. The artists will be recognized at Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors event, which will be hosted by Trump and feature a series of performances and tribute speeches.

“This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans,” said Trump, donning a tuxedo for the event. “This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled.”

open image in gallery Trump is set to host this year's glitzy Kennedy Center Honors show ( Getty Images )

Stallone is a public supporter of Trump and praised him as a “mythical creature” after he won the presidential election last year.

“We’re in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology. This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe,” Stallone said at the time. He went on to call Trump “the second George Washington.”

Stallone was named one of Trump’s three “special ambassadors” to Hollywood earlier this year, along with Jon Voight and Mel Gibson, though it was never made clear what the job entails.