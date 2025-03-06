Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hunter Biden has revealed his dire financial situation following a slump in book and art sales.

The former president’s son said his “dwindling financial resources” have led him to instruct attorneys to request a judge dismiss a lawsuit around the publication of contents of his laptop that was pursued against a former Donald Trump aide. Hunter added that he can no longer afford to proceed with litigation.

Biden said that his debt was “in the millions of dollars range” and his income has “decreased significantly” since late 2023, according to documents filed in federal court in California urging district judge Hernan D. Vera to dismiss the suit against Garrett Ziegler, who published the contents of his laptop in 2020.

His income before December 2023, according to the documents, came from sales of his artwork and his memoir Beautiful Things. “In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48,” Biden said in the filing. “But since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000.”

Biden added that his book sales plummeted from 3,161 copies in mid-2023 to 1,100 later that year.

open image in gallery Attorneys for Hunter Biden have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against a former aide to Donald Trump. In the filing, the reveal Hunter’s current financial position ( Getty Images )

“Given the positive feedback and reviews of my artwork and memoir, I was expecting to obtain paid speaking engagements and paid appearances, but that has not happened,” he added.

The home Biden rented in the Pacific Palisades was also damaged by the fires in January and he has had “difficulty” in finding somewhere to live.

Biden said that he will assess the other civil actions he has pending “on a case-by-case basis” because of his “limited resources.”

Critics previously branded Biden’s artwork as “a lot of bluff and bluster.” At a New York gallery exhibit in 2021, the price tag on some of his work was $75,000 to $500,000, Politico reported at the time.

Art critic Ben Davis told the outlet that Biden’s paintings were not worth of the cost. “There's no science to such things. But it is absolutely, 100 percent certain that what is being sold is the Biden name and story,” the critic said. “These are prices for an already successful artist.”

Biden’s art dealings were also probed by House Republicans in 2023 after concerns that he was trading on his father’s name. Republicans wanted to know who was purchasing the paintings.

“Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers’ identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions,” Kentucky Rep. James Comer, said in a letter to an art dealer who had done business with Biden at the time.

open image in gallery Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter before he left office, in a controversial move ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ziegler worked in the White House under Trump adviser Peter Navarro as a staffer, and gained notoriety for his outspoken criticism of Biden.

Since leaving Trump’s first administration, Ziegler “devoted most of his waking time and energy to accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and otherwise using” allegedly compromised computer and iPhone data, emails and photos, according to the original lawsuit filed in September 2023.

Ziegler published allegedly incriminating or embarrassing details about Biden via his nonprofit website Marco Polo.

Biden filed a lawsuit against Ziegler and 10 others, accusing them of illegally obtaining emails, photos, videos and recordings from his laptop and publishing them.

In addition to that lawsuit, Biden’s friend who loaned him millions of dollars, Kevin Morris, also sued Ziegler for harassment and doxing.

During Biden’s federal gun charges trial in June 2024, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, got into a heated confrontation with Ziegler outside the courtroom.

Former President Joe Biden pardoned his son in December in a controversial move.

The former president said that his son had been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” by the Justice Department, and said he hoped the American people would understand his decision as a father.

The pardon came less than two weeks before Hunter was due to be sentenced for his conviction on federal gun charges.