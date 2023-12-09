Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer was mocked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper for claiming that Hunter Biden was indicted as part of an attempted “coverup”.

Mr Comer made the bizarre assertion that special counsel David Weiss had charged the president’s son with nine tax-related federal counts in order to shield him from a scheduled deposition before the committee during an interview on The Lead with Jake Tapper on Friday.

“We think there’s many more crimes, and my concern is that Weiss may have indicted Biden to protect him from him having to be deposed in the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday,” Mr Comer said.

An incredulous Mr Tapper responded: “Ah, yes! Yes! He indicted him to protect him. Yes! The classic rubric. He indicted him to protect him. I got it!”

Hunter Biden faces an additional 17 year in prison in relation to the tax charges, after he was indicted on three counts federal of illegally purchasing a firearm while using narcotics in September.

Jake Tapper was unconvinced by House Oversight Committee James Comer’s claims that Hunter Biden was indicted for his own protection (CNN)

Mr Comer claimed in the CNN interview that the Department of Justice had gone after the “least little thing”.

“He’s facing like 17 additional years in prison. These are felonies,” Mr Tapper replied.

“Look what he’s done,” Mr Comer continued. “Anybody else in America would already be in prison.”

Mr Comer has led the committee’s investigation into Hunter Biden in an attempt to tie his overseas business affairs to his father Joe Biden, claims that are at the centre of Republican efforts to impeach the president.

The lengthy probe has failed to establish any concrete evidence linking Hunter Biden’s involvement with Ukrainian energy giant Burisma and a Chinese private equity fund to the president.

Mr Comer claimed in the interview that Hunter Biden had been involved in llegal foreign lobbying and “influence peddling” with his father.

Hunter Biden says the GOP is targeting him to try to destroy his father’s presidency (REUTERS)

As Mr Comer cited spurious claims linking the evidence to Joe Biden, Mr Tapper grimaced, shook his head, and said there was no proof.

Hunter Biden is at odds with Republicans over his scheduled appearance before the Oversight Committee next Wednesday.

Mr Comer has demanded the deposition be held behind closed doors, while Mr Biden’s attorney has said he will only appear if the hearing is public.

In an interview on the Moby Podcast, Hunter Biden accused the Republicans of going after him to try to destroy his father’s presidency.

“It’s not about me, and in their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle,” he said.