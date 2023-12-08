Jump to content

Hunter Biden hit with new criminal charges by Department of Justice, reports say

President’s son is already facing gun charges in Delaware

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 07 December 2023 20:46
The president’s son Hunter Biden was reportedly hit with a set of nine new tax-related federal charges on Thursday.

The charges were filed in California federal court, NBC News reports.

The case alleges violations including failure to pay taxes, failure to file, evading assessment, and filing a fraudulent form, per NBC.

“The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” the indictment reads, according to Reuters, with prosecutors alleging Mr Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

The Independent has contacted the Justice Department and Hunter Biden’s lawyer for comment.

The charges add to the multiple legal fights facing the president’s son.

In September, he pleaded not guilty to a three-count federal indictment in Delaware allege he purchased and posessed a firearm while using narcotics.

Prosecutors say he lied while buying a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018.

The case, which could result in up to 25 years in prison, was the first-ever indictment of a sitting US president’s child.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

