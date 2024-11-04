Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Herschel Walker, the former professional football player and failed Senate candidate from Georgia, attempted to introduce his longtime “friend” Donald Trump at a rally over the weekend but accidentally presented “Donald Trump Jr.” and “Jonald J. Trump.”

On Sunday, two days before Election Day, Walker appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Macon, Georgia, in a last-ditch attempt to appeal to undecided voters in the battleground state.

Walker gave a five-minute stump speech in which he boasted about his 40-year-long friendship with the former president and encouraged voters to support Trump.

“It is not time for us to sit on the sideline anymore. Because when you see what they’re doing to this country you says, ‘It’s a darn shame’,” Walker began. “And it is time for it to stop and it stop on Tuesday when we get to the polls and we vote for my friend and your friend, Donald Trump Jr.”

Walker then corrected himself and said “Donald Trump” but seemingly tried to correct himself again upon realizing he forgot Trump’s middle initial.

“Jonald J. Trump,” Walker said before walking off.

Regardless of the flub, the crowd roared in anticipation of the former president.

Walker’s gaffe is not entirely surprising. The former athlete had a stutter growing up and has occasionally stumbled over his words during speeches and interviews.

During his 2022 Senate campaign, Walker often gave rambling, nonsensical answers to questions and was widely derided for several comments, like referring to the election as an “erection” and claiming grocery prices were a “women’s issue.”

But despite media criticism and losing his Senate bid, Walker has remained a political figure, especially for his longtime friend, Trump.

The two first met in the 1980s when Walker began his professional football career. Walker joined the United States Football League in 1983 playing for the New Jersey Generals – which Trump eventually owned.

Trump endorsed Walker during the 2022 midterms which was ultimately unsuccessful after several scandals, including a Daily Beast report that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009.

Despite this, the two have seemingly remained close. Trump even teased a potential administration position for Walker during his speech on Sunday, claiming the former football player could be in charge of a “missile defense shield” he plans to build.