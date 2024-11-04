Harris and Trump make final appeals to swing state voters on Election Day eve: Live updates
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will make their final pitches to voters in the key battleground states on final day of campaigning
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will make their final pitch to voters on Monday, the last full day of campaigning before Election Day dawns.
The vice president will be joined by celebrities Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots in Philadelphia this evening as Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera support her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas. Trump, meanwhile, is also concentrating on the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania, delivering rallies in Reading and Pittsburgh before closing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
On Sunday, the Republican nominee predicted he would win the vote in a “landslide” but warned that his prospective second term would be “nasty” during a rally in Macon, Georgia.
Trump had already spoken in Kinston, North Carolina, and Lititz, Pennsylvania, causing controversy at the latter event by saying he should never have left the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020 and joked about journalists getting shot.
The Harris campaign is meanwhile cheering the news that its candidate has taken a marginal lead in several key swing states in the final New York Times/Siena College poll, making gains in Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Georgia.
Live: Trump rallies his supporters in Raleigh, North Carolina
Donald Trump is kicking off the first of four rallies today shortly in North Carolina before moving on to Reading and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania and finally ending up in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
You can watch his address in Raleigh live below.
Watch live: Donald Trump campaigns in Raleigh, North Carolina on election eve
Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in Raleigh, North Carolina on the eve of the election.
‘We all need to brace for the coming storm no matter who wins’
The presidential candidates are neck-and-neck but there are dark truths about what the US and the world will face next, argues author and broadcaster Gabriel Gatehouse, who has spent years charting the key events that have brought us to this perilous moment
Trump or Kamala – we all need to brace for the coming storm no matter who wins
The presidential candidates are neck and neck, but there are dark truths about what the US and the world will face next, argues author and broadcaster Gabriel Gatehouse, who has spent years charting the key events that have brought us to this perilous moment
Watch: Harris’s cousin says family fears for her safety in election
Kamala Harris’s cousin says family fears for her safety following election
Kamala Harris’s cousin said her family fears for her safety following the US presidential election. With just one day to go until Americans go to the polls, the Vice President’s cousin Sherman Harris spoke of his fears surrounding her safety. In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday (4 November), Mr Harris said: “The entire family is on edge and we are very nervous for her.” Mr Harris also hit out at Donald Trump’s comments towards his Democrat rival. Mr Harris said: “I find it very disrespectful. “He’s threatened so much.”
Majority of Latino voters in Pennsylvania considered Puerto Rico joke racist
The fallout from Tony Hinchcliffe’s “floating island of garbage” crack at Madison Square Garden continues as a Univision/YouGov poll finds a majority of Latino voters in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, which is home to 500,000 or so people of Puerto Rican heritage, consider the gag “racist rather than humorous”.
A further 67 percent say the gag is indicative of racism within the Trump campaign, 45 percent said it makes them “much more likely” to vote Harris and another 48 percent believe it will make “people they know” more likely to vote for Harris.
Trump says RFK Jr’s plan to remove fluoride from water ‘sounds OK’ as he refuses to rule out banning vaccines
Donald Trump has said that Robert F Kennedy Jr’s plans to ban fluoride from drinking water “sounds OK to me” as he also refused to rule out banning some vaccines if he secures a second term in the White House.
The Republican presidential candidate recently announced that he would give RFK Jr free rein to do “anything he wants” and “go wild” over health, food and medicines during his potential second administration.
One such plan floated by RFK Jr is to remove fluoride, a mineral used to prevent tooth decay, from the nation’s drinking water supply – and Trump appears to be on board.
“Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me,” the former president told NBC News’s Dasha Burns during a phone call on Sunday.
“You know, it’s possible.”
Some of the names Trump is dropping regarding his prospective next administration are... interesting.
James Liddell has more on RFK Jr.
Trump addresses RFK Jr’s plans to ban vaccines and fluoride from water: ‘Sounds OK’
Water fluoridation was one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th century, CDC says
Conservative megachurch pastor endorses Harris: ‘She can pass a background check’
Pastor Dwight McKissic Sr of the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, says that he hates abortion and is opposed to gay marriage but will be voting Democrat for the first time in 40 years tomorrow anyway.
Why?
“The GOP I loved would have never chosen as its nominee the adulterous, childish, habitually lying and criminally convicted Donald Trump.”
This observation might be even more damning: “There’s a scripture in the seventh chapter of Matthew that says a tree that doesn’t bear good fruit should be cut down and tossed into the fire. That’s how I think evangelicals should treat today’s Republican Party.”
His thoughts are well worth your time.
Polling guru Nate Silver calls White House race ‘pure toss-up’
According to Silver’s latest Substack post, Trump has a 51.5 percent chance of winning the Electoral College by his reckoning while Harris’s odds are around 48.1 percent.
Here’s more from Gustaf Kilander.
Top polling guru predicts race between Trump and Harris will be a ‘toss-up’
‘We will very likely go into Tuesday night with the race being truly a toss-up,’ Nate Silver writes
Will Michael Jordan endorse Trump?
There is a great deal of search interest in the above question this morning but, so far, there appears to be no indication that the NBA legend will do any such thing.
It may just be wishful thinking on MAGA’s part, envious of Harris winning LeBron James’s influential vote last week.
Harris on Trump prematurely declaring victory: ‘Do not fall for his tactic’
Rather than resort to personal insults, as the Republican himself might well have done in the same circumstances, the VP offered a cool and dispassionate message to voters yesterday about the prospect of Trumpian mendacity coming into play on election night.
Meanwhile, here’s Tim Walz and Michael Stipe of REM having some fun at the Repbulican’s expense on stage in Cobb County, Georgia, last night.
Trump struggles to energise North Carolina crowd with crude attacks
OK here’s one final collection of Trump clips from yesterday, this time in Kinston, North Carolina, his first of the day and at which he appeared just as exhausted as he did at his later events.
The Republican’s attacks on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have been heard many times before and singularly failed to whip up the crowd.
The night before, he had been in Greensboro in the same state, where, under hellish red lighting, he welcomed a supporter’s offensive heckle about Harris.
Trump welcomes supporter’s shout that Harris ‘worked on a corner’
Donald Trump welcomed an audience member's shout that Kamala Harris "worked on a corner" as he called the vice president a liar during a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday (2 November). The former president repeated his accusations that his Democratic opponent never worked at a McDonald's, to which a person in the audience responded the vice president "worked on a corner." Mr Trump then laughed, declaring: "This place is amazing." Meanwhile, his opponent poked fun at his garbage truck struggles as she made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments