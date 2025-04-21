Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to revoke an additional $1 billion in federal funding from Harvard University, putting more pressure on the school to comply with the White House’s demands.

Officials, including President Donald Trump, have grown frustrated with the Ivy League school for publicly pushing back on the administration’s requests, already freezing $2 billion in federal funding and threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status.

But they could further escalate tensions by freezing or revoking an additional $1 billion that the government provides through health research contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It’s a response from officials who have become furious with the school for publishing the letter of demands, which they believed were a confidential starting point for negotiations, according to the report.

open image in gallery In the latest battle between Harvard University and the Trump administration, White House officials are reportedly planning to claw back another $1 billion in federal funding ( Getty Images )

Although Harvard has the largest endowment of any U.S. college, it receives most of its research funding from the government.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

The battle between the administration and the school is the latest in Trump’s efforts to force higher education institutions to align with his policies, which include combating antisemitism on campuses and cooperating with federal immigration law enforcement officials.

In a letter that administration officials sent to the university, the White House requested the school claw back the authority of students and faculty, cooperate with the Department of Homeland Security, get rid of diversity, equity and inclusion policies and more.

It was a dramatic escalation after the administration simply said it was “reviewing” the approximately $9 billion in funding the government provides.

open image in gallery Protesters have pushed back against the administration’s attempts to exert more control over some of the top universities in the United States ( EPA )

Harvard responded by publishing the letter and said the Trump team’s demands went “beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration.”

It further ignited a heated public debate in which the Trump administration received blowback for trying to exert control over the school.

But it also ended what were thought to be the beginning stages of talks between the school and the government. Some administration officials told the New York Times that the letter was sent without authorization.

Now, it’s unclear if Harvard and the government can return back to talks and reach a an agreement to secure crucial federal funding while adopting some of the Trump administration’s policies.