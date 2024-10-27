Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are closing out October with a burst of travel that will see both candidates make appearances in all seven battleground states that will determine who wins the November 5 presidential election.

The vice president’s travel streak includes a major speech in Washington DC, one week before Election Day, at the same site where Donald Trump rallied the mob that broke into the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Harris and her running-mate are set to barnstorm through the contested states for a series of rallies focused on getting out the vote and “harnessing the energy of these events to mobilize voters to go to the polls,” according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

On Monday, Harris and Walz will be in Michigan for a joint appearance as part of their “When We Vote, We Win” concert series with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Before he joins Harris for the evening rally, Walz will make more solo appearances in the Wolverine State after traveling there from Wisconsin, where he is scheduled to appear at two separate events in Manitowoc and Waukesha.

On Tuesday, Harris is scheduled to deliver what her campaign has described as a major “closing argument” speech at the Ellipse in Washington, DC — where Trump urged a riotous mob to march to the Capitol to stop the certification of an election he lost nearly four years ago.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will tour all seven battleground states in the final days before Election Day on November 5. ( AP )

Walz, meanwhile, will be in Georgia for appearances in Savannah and Columbus.

On Wednesday, Harris will make stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, including another “When We Vote, We Win” rally in Madison, where she will be joined by Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf, and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner for musical performances.

For his part, Walz will spend that Wednesday campaigning in North Carolina, with two appearances in Charlotte and Asheville.

And on Halloween, the vice president will travel west for stops in Nevada and Arizona, including rallies in Reno, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Maná will perform at the Las Vegas rally and Los Tigres del Norte will perform in Phoenix, according to the campaign.

Walz will spend that day in Pennsylvania and Michigan, with stops in Harrisburg, Erie, and Detroit.

The artists performing at the campaign events “are trusted voices for the millions of Americans that listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them,” according to the campaign.

The campaign believes the artists can further encourage and mobilize voters by laying out the stakes of the election.

The rallies are also being used as organizing hubs for the campaign’s get-out-the-vote operation as well as volunteer recruitment sites.