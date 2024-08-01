Harris VP candidate calls out Trump’s ‘racist’ attack: ‘Scared, old man’

Support truly

Mark Kelly, the Arizona senator and rumored-to-be vice presidential pick for Kamala Harris, has blasted Donald Trump by denouncing him as a “desperate and scared old man.”

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source, Kelly was asked for his reaction to Trump questioning Harris’ heritage and identity as both black and Indian in front of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Chicago on Wednesday (31 July).

“It was very obvious to me watching him, and just what I’ve seen over the last week while she’s been across the country just kicking his butt, that he’s afraid,” Kelly said on Wednesday.

“He’s afraid to debate her. He’s certainly afraid to lose an election to her in November, and he’s afraid about his own future.”

On a panel with three black journalists, Trump falsely claimed that Harris chooses her heritage when it suits her, sparking gasps from the audience.

“She was always of Indian heritage. And she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black,” the former president said.

“So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks on a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 2024 ( Reuters )

His questionable comments have earned him a wave of backlash from across the political spectrum, as even fellow Republican Party member and governor of Maryland Larry Hogan said in an X post, “It’s unacceptable and abhorrent to attack Vice President Harris or anyone’s racial identity. The American people deserve better.”

Trump and his GOP vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, were already under fire this week after a resurfaced clip from a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson in 2021 showed Vance calling Harris and other Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” with Trump defending his comment by saying he was only trying to show that “he likes family.”

Suspense is rising as to who Harris will select to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election, with Kelly and Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro believed to be on her shortlist for the role.

Despite still needing to name a running mate, she is due to appear with the currently unnamed vice presidential nominee at her first campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday (6 August), which has heightened suspicions that she plans to tap Shapiro as her right-hand man.

Trump named Vance as his vice presidential pick on Monday 15 July, but also in front of the NABJ strangely claimed that the vice presidential role has very little impact on the outcome of an election.

“Virtually never has it mattered,” the 78-year-old-said, “You’re voting for the president. You’re voting for me.”