Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign’s new political ad attacking Donald Trump over Project 2025’s agenda will air in just one area of Florida - the Republican nominee’s home in Palm Beach.

The ad, which directly states Project 2025 is part of Trump’s second term agenda, is part of the Harris-Walz campaign’s $370 million ad blitz, and will be shown across key swing states.

The decision to air the campaign in just the Palm Beach-Fort Piece media market area is not necessarily an attempt to flip Florida, a red state, rather, Democrats hope it will get underneath Trump’s skin.

It is unclear how much the Harris-Walz campaign spent on the ad - though the tracking firm AdImpact estimates it will cost at least $50,000 on cable alone - but they are not spending any other ad money in the Sunshine State, a signal that the Democratic presidential campaign does not think Florida is within its reach.

“We thought it was important for Donald to see how much voters hate his Project 2025 plans to control their lives, seek revenge on his enemies, and rule as a dictator on day one,” Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for Harris, told The Bulwark.

Kamala Harris’s campaign will air an anti-Trump ad only in the Palm Beach area of Florida where Trump resides ( AFP via Getty Images )

Project 2025, a more than 900-page document, outlines a suggested “blueprint” for a second Trump term, drafted by the ultraconservative Hertiage Foundation. Some of the controversial document’s suggestions, highlighted in the new ad, include overhauling the Department of Justice, consolidating power to the executive branch, eliminating the Department of Education and scaling back reproductive rights.

The agenda has been heavily criticized and in response, Trump has tried to distance himself from it.

“Trump might forget, but we’ll make sure voters don’t—and they’ll hold him accountable this November,” Chitika added.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Trump campaign is spending money to air ads in the Palm Beach area to appeal to Trump donors and keep the former president happy.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign refuted that, telling USA Today, "Florida is deep red, Trump country but we will never take any state for granted. We have robust campaign organizations across the nation and make investments throughout."

Though it was once a swing state, Florida has consistently voted Republican for eight years.

Despite this, Harris has still visited Florida and spoken with voters there. The campaign announced Friday it would embark on a Reproductive Rights for All bus tour, that will kick off in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday.