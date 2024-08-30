✕ Close ‘I’m not a threat to democracy’: says Trump

Kamala Harris has pledged to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet, if elected president, and brushed off Donald Trump’s offensive remarks about her biracial identity, during her first interview since becoming the Democratic candidate.

The joint interview with her running mate Tim Walz took place at Kim’s Cafe, a local Black-owned restaurant in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday. Harris told CNN that her “values” have not changed, despite some reversals on key policy positions surrounding immigration and fracking. She also offered “too much information” on the phone call from President Joe Biden where he revealed he was dropping out of the presidential race.

For his part, Walz defended his previous remarks about his military record and IVF, and said he was “grateful” for sharing an “emotional moment” with his son Gus at the Democratic National Convention earlier this month.

Also on Thursday, Donald Trump addressed a major policy issue of his own - claiming that his administration will force insurance companies or the federal government to cover the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans.

He announced the policy plan at a Michigan rally, and later at a townhall with former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who recently endorsed him. Democrats have sought to tie Trump to anti-abortion groups that want to ban the fertility procedure