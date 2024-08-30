Harris bats away Trump’s ‘turning Black’ remark in CNN interview, gives ‘TMI’ on Biden exiting race - live
Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that his administration will force insurance companies or the federal government to cover the costs of IVF for all Americans
Kamala Harris has pledged to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet, if elected president, and brushed off Donald Trump’s offensive remarks about her biracial identity, during her first interview since becoming the Democratic candidate.
The joint interview with her running mate Tim Walz took place at Kim’s Cafe, a local Black-owned restaurant in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday. Harris told CNN that her “values” have not changed, despite some reversals on key policy positions surrounding immigration and fracking. She also offered “too much information” on the phone call from President Joe Biden where he revealed he was dropping out of the presidential race.
For his part, Walz defended his previous remarks about his military record and IVF, and said he was “grateful” for sharing an “emotional moment” with his son Gus at the Democratic National Convention earlier this month.
Also on Thursday, Donald Trump addressed a major policy issue of his own - claiming that his administration will force insurance companies or the federal government to cover the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans.
He announced the policy plan at a Michigan rally, and later at a townhall with former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who recently endorsed him. Democrats have sought to tie Trump to anti-abortion groups that want to ban the fertility procedure
Donald Trump admitted he had no idea he would be taking part in a Wisconsin town hall event with Tulsi Gabbard as he stood on stage with the former Democrat.
The former president told the crowd in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, that he actually thought he would be delivering a prepared campaign speech for his supporters on Thursday night.
Former president told crowd in Wisconsin that he had ‘a speech all set for you’ until aides told him what he was actually doing
Watch: Walz says GOP ‘splitting hairs’ over IVF-IUI mix up
Harris on her grandniece watching her accept the nomination
Pro-Gaza protesters interrupted Kamala Harris during a rally in Georgia, with the vice president insisting that she and Joe Biden were working to secure a ceasefire between Gaza and Israel.
Harris responded with her typical retort that ‘the president and I are working around the clock’ to get a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas done
Harris ‘humbled’ by picture of niece at DNC
During her sit-down interview with CNN, Harris was asked about a viral photograph of her neice at the Democratic National Convention.
In the photo – shot from behind – the young girl watches as Harris accepts the nomination for president formally.
Asked about the photo, Harris replied: “I am running because I believe that I am the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender.
“But I did see that photograph, and I was deeply touched by it. And you're right, she sits the back of her head, her two little braids and and then I'm in the front of the photograph. And it's very humbling. It's very humbling in many ways.
Asked if her niece has spoken to her about the photo after, she added: “Oh, she had a lot to talk about.”
Harris recalls phone call with Joe Biden after he dropped out of presidential race
Kamala Harris has shared details about her phone call with Joe Biden, shortly after the president had decided to end his re-election campaign.
Speaking to CNN she recalled that the conversation had been on a Sunday as she was sitting down to do a “puzzle” with her neices.
“My family was staying with us, and including my baby nieces, and we had just had pancakes, and, you know ‘Auntie, can I have more bacon? Yes, I’ll make you more bacon.’
“And then we were sitting down to do a puzzle and the phone rang. And it was Joe Biden, and and he told me what he had decided to do.
“I asked him, ‘Are you sure?’ And he said ‘yes’, and that’s how I learned about it.”
Tim Walz ‘grateful’ for sharing ‘emotional moment’ with son at DNC
Tim Walz said he was “grateful” to have shared an “emotional moment” with his son Gus at the Democratic National Convention, shortly after he accepted the party nomination for vice president.
Walz’s son was caught on camera jumping to his feet, clapping and excitedly proclaiming “that’s my dad!”
“As a father, I could have ever imagined that,” Walz told CNN.
“I’m grateful for so many reasons to be on this ticket, but that moment to understand what was really important to have my son feel a sense of pride in me that I was trying to do the right thing.
“You try and protect your kids [and] you know it brings it brings notoriety and things, but it was just such a visceral, emotional moment that I’m grateful I got to experience it, and I’m so proud of him.
“I’m proud of Hope and I’m proud of Gwen. She’s a wonderful mother, and these are great kids.”
Harris gives curt reply to question about Donald Trump’s offensive remarks about her biracial identity
Kamala Harris shrugged off a question about Donald Trump’s previous offensive remarks about her biracial identity.
She was asked about her thoughts on the comments by CNN’s Dana Bash said: “He suggested that you happened to turn black recently for political purposes, questioning a core part of your identity.
“Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please,” Harris replied.
Watch: Kamala Harris says she will not ban fracking
Harris says she will appoint a Republican to cabinet but has ‘no one in particular in mind’
Kamala Harris pledged to appoint a Republican to her presidential cabinet, but said she currently has “no one in particular in mind.”
Asked about the hypothetical appointment by CNN’s Dana Bash, she replied: “Yes, I would anyone... I’ve got no one particular in mind.
“I’ve got 68 days to go with this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse, but I would – I think it’s really important.”
She added: “I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences.
“And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my cabinet who was a Republican.”
