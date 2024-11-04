SNL’s Kamala Harris cameo might have violated fairness rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kamala Harris’s appearance on Saturday Night Live just days before America votes may have been a violation of election rules.

The vice president poked fun at Donald Trump as she made the surprise cameo on the comedy show this weekend as the rivals enter the final stage of their White House campaigns.

Harris, who has been played on the 50th season of the comedy show by Maya Rudolph, appeared in a sketch with the actress after flying to New York City on her way to campaign in Michigan.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and US actress Maya Rudolph participate in “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) live late-night sketch comedy show at NBC studios in New York City on November 2, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Now a commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission, a government agency that regulates radio and television in the US, says the appearance may have violated its “equal time” rule.

The criticism came from Brendan Carr, a Republican who was nominated by both Donald Trump and Joe Biden to the FCC’s five-member commission.

He wrote on Elon Musk’s X, that the SNL cold open was “a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule.”

“The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct - a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election,” he stated. “Unless the broadcaster offered Equal Time to other qualifying campaigns.”

Harris’s appearance came as a surprise as in October, the show’s creator Lorne Michaels told The Hollywood Reporter that SNL had not approached any candidate and had no plans to do so.

“You can’t bring the actual people who are running on because of election laws and the equal time provisions,” Michaels said of the FCC’s rules on equal time for candidates.

“You can’t have the main candidates without having all the candidates, and there are lots of minor candidates that are only on the ballot in, like, three states and that becomes really complicated.”

This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule.



The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct - a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election.… https://t.co/LliZF0po9t — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 3, 2024

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told the Associated Press on Saturday he was surprised Harris would appear on the show, which he said had not been flattering towards her.

Asked if Trump had been invited to go on SNL, he told AP, “I don’t know. Probably not.”

It is not the first time that the show has had heavyweight political guests make cameo appearances.

In 2007, President Barack Obama, who was then a candidate appeared on the show, hidden to begin with under a Halloween mask. Hillary Clinton, who was also a candidate that year, also made a cameo.

Sarah Palin, who was the vice president candidate on John McCain’s ticket, appeared weeks before the election.

Donald Trump hosted the show in 2015 as a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2016 election, which he went on to win.