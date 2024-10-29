Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Kamala Harris has been caught on a hot mic admitting her concerns about mobilizing male voters just days away from Election Day.

The Democratic presidential nominee and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped for a drink at the Trak Houz Bar and Grill in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday after appearing at a campaign rally together.

The Democrats were filmed chatting and sipping on beer as they sported clip-on mics, with photographers and boom mics close by.

In muffled video footage and audio circulating online, Harris is heard saying to Whitmer: “We need to move ground among men.”

The vice president is then seen looking up and appearing to realize that microphones had just picked up what she said.

“Oh, we have microphones in here just listening to everything,” she says. “I didn’t realize that.”

Harris and Whitmer stop at the Trak Houz Bar and Grill on October 26, 2024, in Kalamazoo, Michigan ( AFP via Getty Images )

“You’ll bleep my F-words out,” Whitmer adds.

Harris continues: “Well now you tell us. We just told all the family secrets, s**t*”

“Anyway, it’s good to see you,” the vice president giggles, while Whitmer sips on her beer.

As the video picked up steam on social media, some viewers circulated rumors that the exchange was staged.

The Independent has contacted the Harris campaign for comment.

The moment comes at a time when Trump is enjoying a substantial lead with male voters in the latest polls, while Harris is ahead with the female electorate.

Kamala Harris was seemingly caught out by her hot mic while speaking to Gretchen Whitmer ( C-Span )

Trump, who has aggressively chased after the “bro vote”, has 53 percent support to the vice president’s 37 percent support among men, according to a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll. Harris leads the former president by 53 percent to Trump’s 36 percent with women.

The findings reflect a similar poll commissioned by The New York Times/Siena College last week which found Trump leading Harris 55 percent to 41 percent among male voters, while the Democrat takes 54 percent of female voters to Trump’s 42 percent.

The vice president has, however, appeared to gain ground with a demographic she has typically struggled to court: Black men.

Harris’s support among Black men rose from 59 percent to 69 percent between October 4 and October 19, according to polling from Pro-Harris super PAC, Alliance for Black Equality.

Despite Trump finding favor with male voters, the former president trails Harris in the national polls by 1.4 points.