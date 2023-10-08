New York governor condemns pro-Palestinian rally in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has condemned a pro-Palestinian march being held in Times Square on Sunday as the Israeli death toll from Hamas attacks reached 600.

“The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings,” Gov Hochul wrote on X/Twitter on Saturday.

“I condemn plans to rally in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant.”

The “All Out for Palestine” rally is due to be held near 42nd Street and Broadway starting at 1pm est, and a heavy NYPD presence is expected.

The event is being backed by the the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid,” the group posted on X.

The Democratic Socialists said in a later post that it “unequivocally condemn(s) the killing of all civilians”.

“But we cannot forget that the Israeli state has systematically denied Palestinians the right to self-determination for decades.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has condemned a pro-Palestinian march being held in Times Square (AP)

Fierce gun battles continued to rage between Palestinian militants and Israelis on Sunday.

Gaza health authorities said 370 residents had died in Israeli retaliatory attacks.

The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency session a few blocks away from the planned demonstration on Sunday afternoon.

New York City has the largest Jewish population in the United States, with an estimated 1.6 million residents.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement expressing his solidarity with Jewish residents after the “unprovoked and cowardly attack”.

“Today’s attack, coming at the end of what is supposed to be a celebratory time at the end of the Jewish High Holy days, is nothing more than a cowardly action by a terrorist organization seeking to undo that peace and divide us into factions. That won’t happen,” he said.