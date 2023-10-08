The US secretary of State warned on Sunday that the Biden administration has received reports indicating that “several” Americans may be among the missing or dead in Israel as the conflict between Hamas and the Israeli government has begun anew.

Antony Blinken said on NBC’s Meet the Press that the US government was working to verify those reports, and pledged that the Biden administration would make the release of any Americans held by Hamas a “top priority”.

Reports from Israel indicate that a number of civilians were killed and others taken hostage when militants aligned with Hamas struck military bases, police stations and other targets over the weekend. Videos and eyewitness accounts report that, in one of several similar instances, militants opened fire at a music festival and took some hostages during the attack.

The death toll from the renewed conflict has already climbed into the hundreds on both sides as Israel and its western allies vow a massive response to the attacks that appeared to catch the nation completely by surprise. Human rights groups are warning that Israel’s counterattack runs the risk of killing more civilians in Gaza, where many have no place to escape the carnage.

