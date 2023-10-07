Fox News host claims Democrats will put Trump supporters in ‘camps’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has claimed that Democrats plan to target Trump supporters by sending them to camps for “deprogrammming” after the 2024 election.

In a lengthy rant on The Five, Gutfeld said Maga supporters were rightly fearful because of “a group of elites that are already placing targets on people's backs”.

His comments came after Hillary Clinton told CNN that Donald Trump’s base would need “deprogamming” from his “cult” in a wide-ranging interview about extreme polarisation.

Gutfeld claimed that Mr Trump had gone after “people in power” during his presidency, while Ms Clinton was targeting voters.

“He went after the media and he went after politicians and he went after the Democratic Party. He never went after, quote, ‘the small-d Democrat’,” the co-host said on Friday.

“So it validates everything that Trump has said and others. They are coming for you. They’re just no longer hiding it. They want us to be scared. They want us to stay home.”

In the CNN interview, Ms Clinton described Mr Trump as the “classic tale of an authoritarian, populist who really has a grip on the emotional and psychological needs” of his supporters.

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld claimed Democrats want to ‘deprogramme’ Maga cult members (Fox News)

“And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure,” she told CNN.

“Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members.”

Gutfeld cited this as evidence Democrats were creating “cancel culture on a wider, larger scale”.

“It is no longer a bug in the system, it is the system. You have the FBI now targeting MAGA Republicans as terrorists, that’s part of this equation.

“If you dare to call it out, a target will be placed on you.

“If you talk about issues that matter, that the Democrats have abandoned, whether it’s immigration or crime or education, you will need deprogramming, you will go to the camp.”

The previous day, Gutfeld claimed that “elections don’t work” and that civil war could be a viable alternative on The Five.