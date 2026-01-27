Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Border Patrol “commander at large” Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role and will return back to his old job in California, according to reports.

Bovino, who has been heavily involved in heavy crackdowns on immigration across the country, will return to El Centro and is expected to retire soon, a DHS official and two other sources told The Atlantic.

It comes following the recent chaotic events in Minneapolis, in which two protesters have been shot dead by federal agents in less than three weeks. Renee Nicole Good was shot by an ICE agent on January 7 and ICU nurse Alex Pretti was killed Sunday.

Bovino was reportedly set to leave Minneapolis as soon as Tuesday due to one of his agents being involved with the Pretti’s death, however news of his role change had not been specified.

The Independent has contacted the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol to confirm the reports.

The removal of Bovino and his agents from the city appeared to mark a shift in tone from the Trump administration in its handling of the situation in Minnesota, which has seen an explosion in tension between protesters and law enforcement following the two fatal shootings.

On Monday the president spoke with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in separate and seemingly positive conversations.

In a Monday afternoon statement, Frey said Trump “agreed the present situation can’t continue” in the city, adding: “Some federal agents will begin leaving the area tomorrow, and I will continue pushing for the rest involved in this operation to go.”

Walz said that during their conversation the president agreed to “look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota.”

Meanwhile, Trump described his conversations with the Minnesota leaders as both “very good.”

The president also announced that he would be sending his border czar, Tom Homan, to oversee ICE operations in Minnesota from now on, describing him as “tough but fair.” Homan will report directly to Trump.