94 percent of polled Germans said they’ll never buy a Tesla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany is so over electric car maker Tesla, according to a recent poll, and the company can thank CEO Elon Musk for the cold shoulder.

A new T-Online poll found that of 100,000 Germans, 94 percent said they would not buy a Tesla. Only 3 percent said they'd still consider the purchase.

Earlier this month Forbes reported that German Tesla sales in February dropped by 76 percent. It's not just a coincidence or a fluke of the EV industry — electric vehicle registrations in Germany increased by 32 percent during the same time period that Tesla sales dropped.

While not all of Tesla's woes can be placed in Musk's lap — EV competition has been increasing for years — Musk's political antics certainly haven’t seemed to help his company.

Musk has voiced support for the far-right AfD political party in Germany, even hosting a call with supporters and telling them to "move beyond" their "past guilt." During the call, he told AfD backers that "children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents" in an apparent reference to the nation's Nazi past.

open image in gallery Tech billionaire Elon Musk speaks live via a video transmission during the election campaign launch rally of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party as AfD supporters wave German flags in Halle, Germany in January ( Getty )

It did not help that his call to move past the Nazis came just two days before Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Tesla CEO also didn't win many fans in Germany after throwing a salute during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony that many described as a "Nazi" salute. His defenders — including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — waved off the criticism, with some saying Musk's gesture was simply a "Roman" salute.

Musk himself responded to the controversy by sharing a bunch of Nazi puns.

Tesla has faced backlash in the U.S. as well. Protests at Tesla showrooms have cropped up in response to Musk's work as the head of the "Department of Government Efficiency," which has spent most of its short existence gutting the federal workforce and accessing US citizens' private information.

Some have taken their fury further, with incidents of vandalism of Tesla vehicles and at Tesla showroom locations.

open image in gallery A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle earlier this month ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

During an all-hands employee livestream on Thursday, Musk tried to reassure his employees and told them not to sell their stock in the company.

“If you read the news it feels like, you know, Armageddon,” Musk said according to a CNBC report. “It’s like, I can’t walk past the TV without seeing a Tesla on fire. Like what’s going on? Some people, it’s like, listen, I understand if you don’t wanna buy our product, but you don’t have to burn it down. That’s a bit unreasonable.”

He urged his detractors to "stop being psycho."

In the meantime, Trump and his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, said anyone convicted of vandalizing a Tesla or Tesla property would be treated as a domestic terrorist and even threatened on Truth Social to ship them off to the president's preferred migrant gulag in El Salvador.