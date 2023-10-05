George Santos’s ex-treasurer to plead guilty to felony, prosecutors say

Nancy Marks, Rep George Santos’s (R-NY) former treasurer, has been charged with one or more felony offences and is set to plead guilty, prosecutors have said.

Ms Marks is the accountant who was in charge of the finances for the Santos campaigns.

Court documents and an official at the Eastern District of New York have both confirmed the charging of Ms Marks, according to The New York Times.

She has overseen the finances of some of the top Republicans in the state and has previously faced allegations of violations.

The court official said Ms Marks is set to appear in federal court on Thursday in Central Islip on Long Island to enter a plea, The Times notes.

It’s now clear if or how the case against Ms Marks will affect Mr Santos. The scandal-ridden congressman pleaded not guilty in May after he was charged with 13 counts of wire fraud, theft of public funds, money laundering, and lying on federal disclosure forms.

One of the allegations against Mr Santos in his indictment is that he illegally took political donations from an unregistered nonprofit for himself to the tune of $50,000.

Another member of his campaign staff was indicted in August for another fund-raising scheme.

Mr Santos has rejected the notion that he was involved in the finances of his campaign, claiming that Ms Marks was behind all of the filings made. Placing the blame on her for any inaccuracies, he told a rightwing outlet this year that a “former fiduciary went rogue”.

Ms Marks was by Mr Santos’s side from the start of his failed 2020 campaign until his election win last year. She earned almost $240,000.

While she has agreed to plead guilty, there’s nothing to suggest that she’ll work with prosecutors.

More follows...