Social media users seemed unaware that scandal-tinged US Rep George Santos of New York is married until he mentioned his husband in a tribute post to late Sen Dianne Feinstein.

“My husband Matt and I are heart broken by the news of the passing of Senator Feinstein,” Mr Santos wrote. “Sen. Feinstein was a trail blazer who dedicated over 30 years of service to her country Our condolences to the Feinstein family as they grief (sic) this grave loss.”

The New York Republican has apparently been married to Matheus Gerard — known as “Matt” — since 2021, according to a Brazilian outlet. Public records reviewed by The Independent suggest that the pair live together in Queens.

Despite the years-old news, X users expressed confusion over Mr Santos’ reference to his spouse.

One user wrote, “did george santos just hard launch his husband ... with the passing of senator feinstein?”

Another commented, “George santos has a husband????”

Yet another user remarked, “If this week was not sufficiently vexing, George Santos hardlaunched his husband in a condolence tweet.”

George Santos posted about his fiancé in 2021 (Instagram / @santos4_congress)

Another user pointed out: “From the Harvey Milk assassination to George Santos’ husband reveal, Dianne Feinstein’s political career has been bookended by key moments in gay men’s lives.”

Perhaps it’s not surprising that social media users are confused over Mr Santos’ marital status, since the New York congressman had not once posted references on X to “Matt” or “fiance” or “husband” — on either his official account or his personal one — before his Feinstein tribute post, a search on the social platform showed.

George Santos posted about partner in August (Instagram / @santos4_congress)

But on his unverified Instagram account called @santos4_congress, he posted a reel in August that showed a series of photos of him and an unnamed man with the caption:“5 years and counting!” Similarly, in July 2021, he posted a photo referring to Matheus as his “fiance.” Matheus is tagged in the photo and his last name on his Instagram account is Santos.

Another factor potentially adding to the confusion is the fact that old revelations about the New York Republican’s love life have popped up recently.

Earlier this year, the news broke that while Mr Santos was reportedly still married to a Brazilian woman, he invited friends over to celebrate his engagement to a man.

In a 2014 Facebook “engagement dinner” invitation, Mr Santos invited his friends to celebrate his engagement to someone who wasn’t his wife.

“Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us,” Mr Santos wrote in the invitation.

Mr Santos and his wife would not divorce until five years later.