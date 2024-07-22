Jump to content

George Conway mocks ex-wife Kellyanne’s TV attack on Kamala

‘She should not be the standard-bearer for the party,’ Kellyanne Conway remarked

Kelly Rissman
Monday 22 July 2024 20:58
Kellyanne Conway bashes Kamala Harris hours after President Joe Biden endorsed her
Kellyanne Conway bashes Kamala Harris hours after President Joe Biden endorsed her (Fox News)

George Conway mocked his ex-wife Kellyanne’s attack on vice president Kamala Harris just hours after President Biden announced he would step down.

In a Fox News interview on Sunday evening, Kellyane Conway, once a senior adviser to then-President Trump, bashed Harris, saying: “She does not speak well. She does not work hard. She doesn’t inspire anyone. She should not be the standard-bearer for the party.”

Vocal Trump critic George Conway then replied to a clip of his ex-wife, writing sarcastically on X: “Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J Trump.”

The Conways confirmed their divorce last May.

The former couple’s differing political views — and stances on Trump — are not new. While Kellyanne spoke at the Republican National Convention last week, her ex-husband was busy launching the “Anti-Psychopath PAC.”

He previously told The Independent that the PAC aimed to “highlight the existential threat Donald Trump poses to democracy and remind voters of the former president’s mental unfitness for office.”

Kellyanne’s remarks about Harris arrive as Trump’s campaign and his allies refocus efforts to target the vice president, who was endorsed by Biden on Sunday after announcing his withdrawal from the race. Numerous Republicans have even gone so far as to suggest that she was a DEI hire, which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion, ignoring her years of public service.

Kellyanne and George Conway speaks with members of the media at a dinner one day before Trump's inauguration in January 2017
Kellyanne and George Conway speaks with members of the media at a dinner one day before Trump's inauguration in January 2017 (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Despite the attacks from the GOP, Democrats have signalled support for Harris and significant donations have poured into her campaign since Biden dropped out of the race.

ActBlue announced that it had received nearly $50m in donations in just the 24 hours since the announcement, calling it the “the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.”

