Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin Newsom lashed out at Donald Trump on Monday, holding him responsible for staffing shortages during the government shutdown that left Hollywood Burbank and other airports without air traffic controllers for hours.

Air travellers faced frustrating delays and cancellations Monday evening at Burbank and other U.S. hubs as the government shutdown left air traffic control staff levels stretched thin.

“Thanks, @realDonaldTrump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown,” the Governor of California wrote on X.

At Burbank, the control tower was unstaffed for almost six hours, with flight operations instead handled remotely by Southern California TRACON, an approach and departure facility based in San Diego, but no-one in the tower had eyes on planes landing and taking off, causing concern among already delayed passengers.

open image in gallery The tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport was without staff for almost six hours, causing delays and cancellations ( Getty Images )

It’s been six days since the government shutdown began after the Senate failed to pass a bill to fund federal agencies. The Federal Aviation Administration is just one agency feeling the pressure.

On Monday, transportation secretary Sean Duffy warned the shutdown would put more stress on air traffic controllers, whose jobs are already extremely demanding.

As well as the delays at Burbank, flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport were delayed Monday evening and Denver International Airport was also experiencing delays.

The Republican and Democrat camps have each blamed one another for the crippling shutdown, which is centred around a demand by the Democrats regarding the extension of health care subsidies. If they are cut, it may result in sharply increased costs for millions of low-income Americans.

Trump has blamed the Democrats for blocking his resolution, and said the Republicans will hold out in the stalemate.

open image in gallery California Gov. Gavin Newsom has blamed Trump for the airport staffing shortage ( Getty Images )

Democratic members of Congress have in turn accused Trump and Republicans of blatantly lying about Democratic opposition to a GOP-led government funding plan, particularly around claims that Democrats are pushing for healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants, who cannot legally access federal healthcare programs.

When asked for comment on the shutdown causing travel chaos at airports, the White House press office sent The Independent an automated response reading: “Please note that responses may be delayed due to the government shutdown caused by congressional Democrats.”

The White House website also has a banner reading “Democrats have shut down the government”, with a live count of the days and hours since the closure began.

Newsom has been particularly vocal in his efforts to lay the blame for the shutdown at the feet of the Trump administration.

Last week he ​​trolled Trump over news that work will continue on the presidential ballroom through the government shutdown, comparing him to the historical French queen Marie Antoinette.

“TRUMP ‘MARIE ANTOINETTE’ SAYS, ‘NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!’ the California governor’s press office wrote on X, mimicking Trump’s penchant for all-caps social media rants.

During previous U.S. government shutdowns during Barack Obama’s administration, Donald Trump was a vocal critic of the president, saying the situation was “pretty sad”, and that the whole world was “laughing at us”.

“Problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top,” he said during a 2013 shutdown. “The president’s the leader and he’s got to get everybody in a room and he’s got to lead.”

It seems much of the U.S. public agree with Trump’s previous take on shutdowns, with Trump and Republicans being blamed more than Democrats for the current standoff, according to the latest polling.