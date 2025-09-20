Prosecutor threatens Gavin Newsom with Secret Service action after tweet predicting ‘bad day’ for Kristi Noem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal prosecutor claims he has contacted the U.S. Secret Service because California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office shared a post predicting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem will have a “bad day.”

Newsom’s press office posted on Saturday morning that Noem “is going to have a bad day,” adding, “you’re welcome, America.” Bill Essayli, the acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, later shared the post on X and claimed he contacted the Secret Service to request a threat assessment.

“We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials,” Essayli wrote. “I've referred this matter to @SecretService and requested a full threat assessment.”

Newsom’s press office then re-shared its post about Noem and attached a press release announcing the governor’s plan to sign legislation that will “protect immigrant communities” and “hold Trump accountable,” suggesting that’s what the original post was referencing.

When asked Saturday to explain why Noem will have a “bad day,” Newsom further clarified that the legislation will “run in complete contrast to what [Noem’s] asserting and what she’s pushing,” Politico reports.

open image in gallery A California prosecutor said he contacted the Secret Service over a post from Governor Gavin Newsom's press office claiming Kristi Noem will have a 'bad day' ( AP )

The Independent has contacted Newsom’s office and the U.S. Secret Service for comment. Essayli’s office declined to comment.

Newsom signed five bills on Saturday, including one that bans most law enforcement officials — including federal immigration agents — from wearing face coverings when conducting official operations, with some exceptions.

The legislation comes in direct response to the increase in immigration raids throughout California — and across the country — under President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.

“The impact of these policies all across this city, our state and nation are terrifying,” Newsom said at a press conference. “It’s like a dystopian sci-fi movie. Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing. No due process, no rights, no right in a democracy where we have rights.”

“Immigrants have rights, and we have the right to stand up and push back, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” he added.

open image in gallery The new law would prohibit law enforcement officials — including federal immigration agents — from wearing face coverings when conducting official operations ( Reuters )

Federal officials have already pushed back, with one DHS official calling it “despicable” and warning it could put agents in danger, the Associated Press reports.

Essayli also condemned the legislation, writing on X that he’s “directed our federal agencies that the law signed today has no effect on our operations.” It’s currently unclear how exactly California will enforce the ban on federal agents.

“Our agents will continue to protect their identities,” Essayli wrote.

This comes as Newsom’s press office has made headlines in recent weeks for trolling Trump and his conservative allies. The office also parodies Trump’s online writing style by sharing their own posts written in all-caps and signed off with the governor’s initials.

Newsom will not be seeking re-election next year because he is term-limited. He’s set to leave office in January 2027, and many have speculated he could be preparing a bid for the White House afterward.